Over the weekend, a TikTok video surfaced of Zahara Jolie, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter, strolling with her Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., and everyone was here for it!

Zahara enrolled at Spelman College in 2022, and during her sophomore year, she joined Alpha Kappa Alpha.

At her probate, she introduced herself as “Zahara Marley Jolie,” publicly dropping her father last name.

“I am Zahara Marley Jolie. I landed all the way from the Golden State in the city full of angels: Los Angeles, California. And I am this line’s No. 7,” Zahara said in her introduction.

In the TikTok video, set to “Back Outside” by Anycia and Latto, Zahara strolled with her sisters and was second in the stroll line.



A user on X, formerly Twitter, wrote, “zahara jolie is out here strolling and I still can’t believe it or how old I am 😩 she was just 3 months old!!”

In addition to Zahara’s relationship with her mother, fans commented on how well she raised Zahara and her siblings, 23-year-old Maddox, 20-year-old Pax, 18-year-old Shiloh and 16-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.



“Between Maddox going to school in South Korea and Zahara going to Spelman, shout out to Angelina Jolie for making sure her children stay connected to their culture,” one tweeted.

Another shared, “I will say it every time, but Angelina Jolie has to be an amazing, thoughtful, intentional mother for Zahara to come out like this.”