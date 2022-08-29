Since she is a Christian, she wanted to educate herself about how we were created according to the Bible. She found that the physical structure of the brain is similar to a plant in the way it functions.

“As a Black woman of faith who has been shaped by Christianity, I wanted to go back to the beginning to get an answer. I did believe that the answer to everything we need is in scripture for me. And so I began exploring creation. How did things start? What did wellness look like when God created humanity? And at the same time, I was taking my first neuroscience class and I saw that a neuron so clearly looked like a plant,” she said. “For me, that could not have been a coincidence. I believe that our creator is intentional. I began to explore the similarity between neurons and plants; we have billions of neurons planted all over the inside of our body.”