The Washington Post reported that Echikunwoke was emotional after her final swing of the competition, securing a silver medal on Tuesday night before a packed Stade de France crowd. Despite setbacks, she is grateful to be in this position now.

“I think [this medal] could have happened three years ago, but I’m happy it’s happening now,” Echikunwoke said. “I feel like everything happens for a reason, even if it’s bad or good or ugly or whatever the case may be. This is beautiful.”