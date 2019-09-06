The Social Security Administration has announced that the next round of payments will go out on April 9 as part of its staggered distribution system, which schedules checks according to people’s birth date and the date they started to receive benefits. According to the administration, the beneficiaries who will receive the next round of payments are people born between the 1st and 10th of any month and those who began receiving payments after May 1997, per Newsweek.

How does the Social Security Administration distribute payments?

The SSA issues payments in three waves every month. If a person started receiving benefits after May 1997 and their birthday falls between the 1st and 10th, they get their payments on the second Wednesday of the month.

For people born between the 11th and 20th, payments arrive on the third Wednesday. Those born between the 21st and 31st get their payments on the fourth Wednesday.

People who started receiving benefits on or before May 1997 follow a different schedule. Those beneficiaries receive their checks on the 3rd of the month regardless of their birth date.

What is the latest COLA adjustment for 2025?

The payments issued in 2025 will include a 2.5% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA). The COLA, which went into effect in January, aims to offset inflation and rising costs of living.

How much can beneficiaries expect to receive?

For people who retire at age 62, the maximum benefit they can receive is a monthly payment of $2,831. People who wait until the full retirement age of 70 can get a maximum monthly payment of $5,108.

What happens when there is a delay in Social Security payments?

Beneficiaries who are missing payments are advised to wait three business days before contacting the administration. They’re also asked to check their My Social Security account for updates. Beneficiaries experiencing delays can contact the SSA at 1-800-772-1213.