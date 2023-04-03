Hurts becomes part of NFL history

From college to the pros, Hurts has experienced wins and losses that have led him to this point in his career. In 2023’s Super Bowl 57, he had 304 passing yards and one touchdown, falling short with a 38-35 loss to the Chiefs. But Sunday night’s victory put Hurts in company with a few other quarterbacks who later returned to football’s biggest stage to become champions.

According to NBC News, Hurts became the fourth quarterback in NFL history, behind John Elway, Bob Griese and Len Dawson, to lose his first Super Bowl and later win.

“I have a lot of respect for Jalen,”Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said postgame about the 26-year-old’s comeback, per NBC News. “I said after the last Super Bowl we played that he’ll be back. He was and he got the better of me today. I’m sure we’ll face off again at some point in our careers in a big game like this.”

When asked to respond to Mahomes‘ comments, Hurts said, “In the end, things come right on time. The last time around, it wasn’t our time. It wasn’t my time. Sometimes you have to accept that you have to wait your turn,” NBC News reported. “Dealing with everything that came with the last Super Bowl, you still kind of leave empty because as great of a performance it was, it wasn’t enough to win. I think going through those emotions and processing those things and processing that experience lit a great flame in me and enhanced my desire to win significantly.”

Hurts finished the game with 221 passing yards, two touchdowns and 11 carries for 72 yards and a score.