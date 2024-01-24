Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are one of the internet’s favorite couples for several reasons. First, there’s the way the Testing artist adores his other half, as well as the beautiful babies they make together. Along with that, the singer and rapper seem to balance one another’s energy out perfectly, from their constantly coordinated outfits to the lengthy wait times they leave us with between albums.

While they have yet to tie the knot, or even get engaged, the Bad Gal’s man doesn’t seem intimidated by her billionaire status. Rather, it seems to be a motivator for him to keep pushing creative boundaries. If he plays his cards right, maybe one day A$AP Rocky’s net worth will match Rih’s.

What is A$AP Rocky’s Net Worth?

(Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)

As The Things notes, there’s been a steady increase in the number of millions the new father is worth. In 2018, reports claimed it was $6M, jumping to $7M the next and $9M by 2021. In 2021, Rakim Mayers was sitting pretty with an estimated net worth of $11M, but it’s clear becoming a family man has done wonders for him, as Rocky’s now worth an estimated $20M, as of April 2024.

His Discography

For Rocky, music became a healthy outlet following the incarceration of his father and the death of his older brother. He joined the A$AP Mob in 2007, and just a few years later his “Peso” single was picked up by popular radio station Hot 97. The success of “Purple Swag” after that pushed the “Hella Hoes” hitmaker one step closer to his $3M record deal with Sony, RCA Records and Polo Grounds Music. According to CelebrityNetWorth, $1.7M of this money was earmarked for Rocky’s solo work. The rest was to fund A$AP Worldwide with the late Steven Rodriguez, also known as A$AP Yams.

His debut LP, LONG.LIVE.A$AP was well received by critics upon its 2013 arrival, generating the East Coast icon’s first No. 1 on the Billboard 200. He promoted the album with a 40-date national tour and by 2015, the RIAA awarded Rocky with a Gold certification. That same year he fell victim to internet sleuths leaking his sophomore effort, AT.LONG.LAST.A$AP. Nevertheless, it still gave the “Fashion Killa” his second No. 1, though the hype died down as quickly as it began.

Much like his other half, Rihanna, Rocky has no shame in taking his time between projects. In 2018 he shared Testing, which includes collaborations with Skepta, Kodak Black, French Montana and many more MCs. That arrived at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 and marks the latest LP to come from the multi-talent. He’s been teasing a fourth album for the past few years but remains reluctant to offer an official release date or tracklist.

Music Video and Movie Credits

One thing that’s always set Mayers apart from the competition is his unique vision when it comes to filming his music videos. Of course, the 35-year-old’s good looks have helped him land leading roles in other people’s visuals, such as Lana Del Rey’s stunning “National Anthem” project in 2012. Others who have requested Pretty Flacko to lend his talents to their videos include Selena Gomez, The Weeknd, Tyler, the Creator and Teyana Taylor.

As for films, Rocky appears in the star-studded cast of 2015’s Dope. The next year the Harlem native was in his bag with credits in Zoolander 2 and Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping, and even gave voice acting a try in the realms of animated TV and video games. A$AP’s most recent film credit is Monster (2018), and in 2020 he assisted Rih with a Fenty Skin campaign, which we’ve seen more of from the pair as their bond has strengthened.

Fashion and Family

Even though they’re not feeding their fans with new music, one thing we can always count on RZA and Riot’s parents to serve up is fashion that gets the internet talking. In 2013 the “A$AP Forever” artist launched his own clothing brand and collaborated with the legendary Raf Simons, marking some of his earliest creative efforts outside of the studio. Part of what makes Rocky and Rihanna people’s “couple goals” is their bold and inventive style, which sees both of them experimenting with their masculine and feminine sides.

The self-proclaimed “pretty motherf**ker” has splurged on his share of luxury jewelry since rising to fame, from $322K custom-made belts to his “flame” grill. Now that he has two adorable sons to style, the world is more eager than ever before to see what Rocky could be cooking up next, from children’s clothing lines to co-designing with Rihanna and their babies.

Does A$AP Rocky’s Impending Trial Impact His Net Worth?

(Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)

Like many recording artists, Mayers’ time in the spotlight hasn’t been free of controversy. He’s been arrested on several occasions, though the incidents that had the most impact on his net worth came in 2019 and 2022. The former took place in Stockholm, Sweden, where Rocky spent a month in an international cell awaiting trial for an alleged assault. At the time, his tour was put on a hiatus, causing a notable disruption in Flacko’s cash flow. Despite pleading not guilty, he was still convicted of assault and had to pay $1,270 in damages to the victim.

More recently, the visionary was taken into police custody while returning home from vacation with a pregnant Rihanna in 2022. That was related to a 2021 scuffle when a former friend of Rocky’s claimed a gun was pulled during a tense altercation. The expecting father’s bail was set at $550K, and he was released shortly after paying that. Authorities executed a search warrant on the entertainer’s home following his arrest and the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office filed charges against him.

His January 2024 trial was postponed earlier this year to an undetermined date, but if convicted, A$AP faces up to nine years in prison for his alleged crimes. With a beautiful partner and two young sons at home, it’s obvious why he would want to avoid such a lengthy sentence, especially knowing how it would limit his ability to provide for them financially in the same capacity. On the bright side, his children’s mother is a billionaire, so they’ll always have her to depend on.