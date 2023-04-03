According to NewsOne, Pearl quoted a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, of Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., who shared a screenshot of a 2019 NBC News article about Harris’ plans to privatize health insurance. He said Harris was “extreme” and wanted to kick Americans off the health insurance plans they receive through their jobs. Cotton also criticized illegal migrants, stating they were also going to receive government plans.

“Thank you for pointing this out Senator Cotton, except my guess is that like many of her socialist, woke progressive beliefs she’s now changing them or hiding them to get elected! We won’t get fooled again!” Pearl wrote in a post shared on his official X account on Monday.