Since Vice President Kamala Harris announced her presidential run, she has faced criticism from GOP figures and conservative voters. Auburn University’s men’s basketball coach, Bruce Pearl, is the latest to scrutinize her, leading others to warn Black student-athletes about potentially playing for him after a controversial social media post.
According to NewsOne, Pearl quoted a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, of Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., who shared a screenshot of a 2019 NBC News article about Harris’ plans to privatize health insurance. He said Harris was “extreme” and wanted to kick Americans off the health insurance plans they receive through their jobs. Cotton also criticized illegal migrants, stating they were also going to receive government plans.
“Thank you for pointing this out Senator Cotton, except my guess is that like many of her socialist, woke progressive beliefs she’s now changing them or hiding them to get elected! We won’t get fooled again!” Pearl wrote in a post shared on his official X account on Monday.
The now-viral tweet has drawn widespread attention, especially from supporters of Pearl and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump. However, the controversy spurred veteran journalist Roland Martin to urge Black student-athletes to take their talents elsewhere.
“To all Black ballplayers and their parents considering @AuburnMBB, this is the trash @coachbrucepearl tweets. There are many other SEC schools to consider. Choose accordingly,” Martin tweeted.
Other X users criticized Pearl’s “racist” viewpoints, noting other coaches with similar beliefs profit from Black athletes.
“Bruce Pearl is another Tommy Tuberville. The irony that they are both connected to Auburn University says a lot. Unfortunately the college coaching ranks are full of people just like them. Racist coaches whose livelihoods depend on young black men and women athletes,” one user said.
“Bruce Pearl uses the word “woke”…. y’all already know he lets that other word fly behind closed doors….” another wrote.
“Bruce Pearl built his Basketball program and legacy on the backs of Black athletes. Now he publicly backs Trump and MAGA racist polices and agenda that target Black people. Why would any Black parent send their child to play under MAGA Bruce Pearl? Stay away.” a third user advised.
One user called on the SEC commissioner and school officials to call out Pearl.
“Bruce Pearl who is the head coach of Alabama Tweet out a racist attack against Kamala Harris. I am calling on The SEC Commissioner and the Athlete Director for Alabama to call Bruce Pearl out,” the user tweeted.
Another user commented, “Man has more far right propaganda on his page than tweets about Auburn basketball.”
