Coco Gauff lost to Spain’s Paula Badosa on Tuesday in the Australian Open.

After back problems that saw her fall in the rankings from No. 2 to No. 140, the Spanish player’s determination halted Gauff’s hot streak. Per Sports Illustrated, Badosa defeated Gauff in straight sets, winning 7-5, 6-4, marking this the biggest victory of her tennis career.

“I’m a bit emotional – as you know, I’m a very emotional person,” Badosa told reporters. “I’ve been through a lot. I was in the past one of the best players in the world but I think now I’m a better player.”

“Paula was playing great. Maybe some moments in the first set could have gone my way,” Gauff said, per the BBC.

Despite losing, Gauff sounded optimistic in her post-match interview, with the women’s singles 2023 US Open champion acknowledging continued improvement on her serve and forehand.

“A lot more work to do. I’m obviously disappointed, but I’m not completely crushed,” Sports Illustrated reported she said. “I want to continue working on that, continue working on playing aggressive. Even though I lost today, I feel like I’m on an upward trajectory.”

Badosa, 2024’s WTA Comeback Player of the Year, reached the semifinals of a Grand Slam for the first time in her career. Sports Illustrated mentioned she is the fourth Spanish woman to achieve this feat in the Open Era.

“A year ago I was here. I didn’t know if I’d have to retire from the sport. I won today. I’m in the semifinals. I would never think a year later I would be here,” Badosa said.

Per Sports Illustrated, her next match will be against two-time defending champion and close friend Aryna Sabalenka from Belarus.