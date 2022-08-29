On April 2, Dillard University announced that Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television, will provide this year’s keynote address at commencement ceremonies on May 11, 2024. Davis has been with Disney Branded Television for over two decades before taking on the role of president in 2021.

In the official announcement, the proud Dillard alumni expressed her appreciation to the university’s community and president, Rochelle L. Ford.

“My journey has been profoundly shaped by my Dillard education and the extraordinary DU community that I’m so proud to be a part of,” Davis said, according to the announcement. “It’s a deep privilege to join the Class of 2024 for this milestone occasion and I extend my heartfelt appreciation to President Ford and everyone at Dillard for this incredible opportunity.”

During her tenure at Disney, Davis played a pivotal part in the success of some of the network’s hit series including The Good Doctor, Desperate Housewives and black-ish. She also had a helping hand in nurturing the careers of award-winning actresses Viola Davis and Eva Longoria.

In 2020, Davis launched ABC Discovers to discover up-and-coming talent; Lupita Nyong’o, Gina Rodriguez and Pedro Pascal are alumni.