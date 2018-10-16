For enthusiasts, very few things allow a person to tap into a wide range of thoughtful emotions more than putting their feet on the pavement and going for a run. However, this euphoric experience is not restricted to those who have made running a part of their everyday routine.

Running can be a transformative experience for everyone, from casual runners to ambitious individuals who want to complete a marathon as part of their bucket list. Particularly for Black people, running and jogging have a long history as a means of self-care, self-love, and escapism from the sometimes tumultuous reality of the world.

Brooks, renowned for their performance running shoes and apparel, acknowledges and empowers this joyful expression. They’ve partnered with Black multi-hyphenate creative Damon Brown, aka Creative Lou, to design the Brooks x Damon Brown collection. This collection is a testament to the celebration of past, present, and future Black runners, regardless of their level, and the communities they’ve built for one another.

“This collection is for everyone, from the everyday runner to the walker, to the person who’s always dreamt of starting to run or walk,” Brown said. “It’s a source of motivation for anyone who’s ever considered running, walking, or even competing in marathons. It’s about embracing the diversity and inclusivity of the running community.”

Creating a product that properly reflected the diversity of Black runners and the communities surrounding them was critical to the shoe’s design. Brown notes that to have a shoe that properly reflects the vision and mission of what the partnership would become, he had to immerse himself fully in the recreational experience.

“My creative vision started with our place in run culture. And then Brooks sent me to visit Prolyfyck Run Crew. I was able to see the screening of a documentary about them, and I was able to join them on their weekly run as they traveled through Charlottesville’s historic Black neighborhoods and experience what it’s like to be in their crew for a day,” Brown explained.

The authenticity of the experience inspired the shoe’s sleek, colorful, and vibrant design—a concept that truly captures the invigoration and power of a runner’s process and movement. This design is not just about aesthetics but about connecting with the essence of running. Each piece in the collection embodies a sense of motion, from the striking, angular patterns and lively hues to the silhouetted figures designed to pay tribute to Black runners worldwide.

The Brooks x Damon Brown Collection is the latest addition to the Brooks Artist Series, featuring limited-edition and confidently bold designs on the Ghost Max. Not only does the partnership include shoes, but Brown also brought life to the Distance Short-Sleeve 3.0 tees and Ghost Lite Crew 2-Pack socks.

In addition to supporting Brown’s work, Brooks was intentional about ensuring that Black businesses were also amplified in the process. Those interested in the Brooks x Damon Brown collection can find them at various Black-owned running stores, including Charlotte Running Co. in Charlotte, NC; Elite Feet 302 in Middletown, DE; Fleet Feet Adams Morgan in DC; Milestone Running in San Diego; and Runners Athletic Company in MI.

In terms of how the collection will impact the broader community, Brown believes this is one crucial step to help open doors for other Black creatives and a project that can inspire and motivate.

“Hopefully, this inspires many creatives in the field to keep pursuing their passions, no matter the hurdles, keep going, and know it’s possible to get to greater levels that can lead to partnerships with companies like Brooks,” Brown said.

He continued: “When you come into a Black-owned or any running store, I want the shoe to hop off the wall and make people want to purchase it. And then as you learn about the story and who designed it, you discover, ‘oh wow, this is a whole Black collection.’”

Click here to learn more about the Brooks x Damon Brown Collection.