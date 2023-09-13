Any of the greats will tell you that basketball and other professional sports are about more than just skill. It takes passion, bravery, dedication, and more to play on a team at any level. Mental strength is just as crucial as physical strength. That being said, some of the best basketball players of all time also have gained just as much wisdom from all their years of playing as the points they’ve scored in games. Here are some motivational and memorable basketball quotes from legendary players and coaches to inspire you to achieve greatness as well.

Inspirational Basketball Quotes

“I’ve missed more than 9,000 shots in my career. I’ve lost almost 300 games. Twenty-six times I’ve been trusted to take the game-winning shot and missed. I’ve failed over and over and over again in my life. And that is why I succeed.”

— Michael Jordan

“The moment you give up is the moment you let someone else win.”

— Kobe Bryant

“Don’t be afraid of failure. This is the way to succeed.”

— LeBron James

“I’ve got a theory that if you give 100% all of the time, somehow things will work out in the end.”

— Larry Bird

“Good, better, best. Never let it rest. Until your good is better and your better is best.”

— said by Tim Duncan, original quote from St. Jerome

Basketball Wisdom from Coaches

“Success is never final, failure is never fatal. It’s courage that counts.”

— John Wooden

“Excellence is the gradual result of always striving to do better.”

— Pat Riley

“Winners are not born, they are self-made.”

— Coach Pat Summitt

“The strength of the team is each individual member. The strength of each member is the team.”

— Phil Jackson

“Earn the right to be proud and confident.”

–- John Wooden

“I think I can help others just by my example.”

–- Coach Pat Summitt

Quotes From The Greats On Grit & Passion

“Hard work beats talent when talent fails to work hard.”

— Kevin Durant

“Concentration and mental toughness are the margins of victory.”

— Bill Russell

“Being close ain’t good enough.”

–- said by Chris Paul, original quote from ‘Talladega Nights’

“Defense is a choice, not a chore.”

— Gregg Popovich

“Excellence is not a singular act, but a habit. You are what you repeatedly do.”

— Shaquille O’Neal

“My belief is stronger than your doubt.”

— Dwyane Wade

Quotes About Teamwork & Mindset

“Play the right way. Play unselfishly, respect each other’s achievements and always be willing to sacrifice for the team.”

— Gregg Popovich

“Average players want to be left alone. Good players want to be coached. Great players want to be told the truth.”

— Doc Rivers

“Basketball is a pretty simple game. What wins is consistency and competitiveness.”

— Gregg Popovich

“Maturity is the capacity to endure uncertainty.”

–– John Huston Finley

“Defense is about playing with your mind, not just your body.”

— Gary Payton

Funny or Bold Basketball Quotes

“I’m not a role model… Just because I dunk a basketball doesn’t mean I should raise your kids.”

— Charles Barkley

“I always keep a ball in the car. You never know.”

— Hakeem Olajuwon

“They say that nobody is perfect. Then they tell you practice makes perfect. I wish they’d make up their minds.”

— said Wilt Chamberlain, the original quote is often credited to Winston Churchill