One of Bath & Body Works’ newest holiday-themed candles is reminding some people of the Klu Klux Klan.
The candle in question is called “Snowed In.” According to TMZ, a shopper saw the candle and thought its snowflake design resembled the head coverings KKK members are known for. The customer snapped a photo of the candle and posted it to X, formerly Twitter, where it went viral.
The tweet read, “It’s been many years since I last spent money at #BathandBodyWorks…. Clearly for good reason 🤦🏾♀️”
It’s been many years since I last spent money at #BathandBodyWorks…. Clearly for good reason 🤦🏾♀️ pic.twitter.com/IZSnkAlj1j
The tweet caught the attention of Bath & Body Works, and the store responded to the backlash with an apology obtained by TMZ.
“We are committed to listening to our teams and customers and committed to fixing any mistakes we make — even those that are unintentional like this one. We apologize to anyone we’ve offended and are swiftly working to have this item removed and [are] evaluating our process [going] forward,” the statement read.
Bath & Body Works is reportedly working to remove the candle from its inventory. This isn’t the first time the company has been called out. As Blavity reported, it faced backlash in 2022 during Black History Month. The collection featured “candles, lotions and fragrance mist designed in the traditional art of African mud cloth.” But many folks were convinced that they were everyday items marketed as “limited edition.”
Why I’m thinking Bath and Body Works have a new fragrance and it’s the same fragrance only in kente cloth colors 🥴😪 pic.twitter.com/PJpaMlNikb
