Ben Simmons is expected to make his comeback on the court this upcoming season. His trainer Chris Brickley took to social media to share his high expectations for the Brooklyn Nets guard.
“@bensimmons is back to playing All Star talent level basketball. Big season loading……,” Brickley wrote in an Instagram post.
In another post (this time a video clip of one of his training sessions), Brickly wrote, “Ben Simmons ready to have a big season! He makes an impact on the court many different ways!”
Brickley took to Simmons’ defense after some fans appeared to have lost faith in his career.
“Thanks bro but Ben is healthy, moving very well, he is better now than his All Star seasons,” he tweeted. “I’ve never co-signed a player that didn’t prove it when their season started. Trust me on this one.”
Brickley has previously coached players like LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Kevin Love.
Simmons was the No. 1 pick in the 2016 NBA Draft but broke his foot during his first training camp — causing him to miss out on the 2016-17 season, according to Sports Illustrated. After his recovery, he won 2018 Rookie of the Year and was crowned All-Star in 2019. Yet, Simmons suffered a nerve impingement in 2020 and had to take another step back.
Then, in May 2022, Simmons was forced to miss another season after undergoing microdiscectomy surgery due to a herniated L-4 disk, according to Yahoo Sports. Simmons had a second back surgery in March 2024, which is why he ended up playing only 15 games in the 2023-24 season.
As of now, Simmons is on track to make a full recovery.