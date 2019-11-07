Miley Cyrus proved she’s Beyoncé’s “shotgun rider” by joining the singer’s Cowboy Carter Tour for its stop at Paris’ Stade de France on Thursday.
She performed her and Queen Bey’s Grammy-winning duet “II Most Wanted” for surprised fans. It’s the first time the duo have performed together since the first Stand Up to Cancer telethon in 2008.
Read on for more about the performance and fans’ reactions to it on social media.
Clips of Miley Cyrus during soundcheck leaked prior to the performance
News of Cyrus’ appearance was kept under wraps, though fans started to speculate that the singer, who was in Paris to perform for Spotify’s Billions Club Live, would be joining Bey after clips of the duo’s soundcheck circulated online. Cyrus is the first Cowboy Carter collaborator to join the tour for a guest appearance.
“II Most Wanted” was released as the third single from Cowboy Carter and earned Cyrus and Bey a Grammy for Best Country Duo/Group Performance.
Cyrus took to social media to thank the 43-year-old for inviting her to perform the duet.
“@Beyonce to be beside such a humble, gracious, legendary DIVA was a dream come true. Thank you for the opportunity to perform in Paris together & sing our song about friendship. To have learned from you & loved you my whole life, & then be standing together in matching gold looks is more than I could’ve imagined. As the finale to this trip supporting Something Beautiful, to close on something as beautiful as a stadium full of people singing “2 Most Wanted” with us was the ultimate firework. Thank you B. I’ll be your shotgun rider for life. Big gratitude to the Cowboy Carter tour crew, you all were incredible for making this happen. Forever and always,” she wrote in a tweet alongside snaps from their performance.
Fans rave about the performance on social media
Fans raved about the performance on social media, with many pointing out that Bey introduced Cyrus as an “icon” and referred to herself as the Something Beautiful singer’s “biggest fan.”
Others found their performance “emotional” and nostalgic.
Bey still has a couple more nights in Paris before she returns to the U.S. for shows in her hometown of Houston. After that, she plans to stop in Washington, D.C., Atlanta and Las Vegas, where she’ll wrap up the tour on July 26.