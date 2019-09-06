Beyoncé has threatened a cease-and-desist after Donald Trump‘s campaign used her Lemonade-era song “Freedom” in a video.
According to Rolling Stone, Beyoncé said the song, which features Kendrick Lamar, was used without her permission in a clip showing Trump’s arrival in Michigan. On Tuesday, Steven Cheung, a spokesperson for Trump’s campaign, posted the video on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Touchdown in Michigan!! @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/dtyHZv2yPj
— Steven Cheung (@TheStevenCheung) August 20, 2024
What’s ironic is that “Freedom” currently serves as Kamala Harris’ campaign song. “Freedom” was featured at the Democratic National Convention on Monday as part of a powerful video narrated by actor Jeffrey Wright.
“What kind of America do we want?” Wright asks in the clip. “One where we’re divided, angry, depressed? C’mon! We’re Americans! Fascism? We conquered it. The Moon? Landed on it. The future? Building it. Freedom? Nobody loves it more.”
DNC airs new “Freedom” ad to kick off the Democratic Convention pic.twitter.com/lXLqKi2rAN
— Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) August 20, 2024
Beyoncé’s “Freedom” has emerged as a social justice anthem due to its hard-hitting-yet-inspirational lyrics.
“I’ma wade, I’ma wave through the waters/ Tell the tide, ‘Don’t move’/ I’ma riot, I’ma riot through your borders/ Call me bulletproof/ Lord forgive me, I’ve been runnin’/ Runnin’ blind in truth/ I’ma wade, I’ma wave through your shallow love/ Tell the deep I’m new,” she sings in the second verse.
“Texas Hold ‘Em,” the lead single off her latest studio album, Cowboy Carter, was also used to represent Texas during roll call on Tuesday night. Of course, both die-hard and casual fans know that Bey was born and raised in Houston. Rumors are circulating that Queen Bey may show up at the DNC on Thursday (the final night) to officially endorse Harris and perform “Freedom.”