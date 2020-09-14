A new wrinkle has developed as a third man, Nate Holden, has come forward as the person who experienced an emergency landing with Trump. The 95-year-old Black Los Angeles politician, who previously served on the LA City Council and in the California State Senate, confirmed to Politico that he shared a helicopter ride with Trump in 1990 that had to make an emergency landing. Trump’s apparent mix-up amused Holden.

“Willie is the short Black guy living in San Francisco. I’m a tall Black guy living in Los Angeles,” Holden told Politico. He laughed, “I guess we all look alike.”

Holden, who did not date Harris, also noted she was not discussed during the helicopter ride. Barbara Res, a former executive with Trump’s construction company who was also on the helicopter, confirmed to Politico that Holden was the man on the helicopter ride, which she’s previously written about in her book.