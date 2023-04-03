For her birthday, the highly-anticipated whisky line, created in partnership with Moët Hennessy, is now available online and in select stores, following a pre-order period that began on Aug. 20. It is also available in several states across the U.S. and various countries worldwide.

The “Tyrant” singer’s drink of choice has always been whiskey. Now, partnering with the Wine & Spirits company and Master Distiller Dr. Bill Lumsden, she has brought her vision for the alcoholic beverage to life.