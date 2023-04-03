Beyoncé recently added spirits maestro to her achievements as her SirDavis whisky brand, honoring her great-grandfather who inspired its name.
For her birthday, the highly-anticipated whisky line, created in partnership with Moët Hennessy, is now available online and in select stores, following a pre-order period that began on Aug. 20. It is also available in several states across the U.S. and various countries worldwide.
The “Tyrant” singer’s drink of choice has always been whiskey. Now, partnering with the Wine & Spirits company and Master Distiller Dr. Bill Lumsden, she has brought her vision for the alcoholic beverage to life.
“I think together we’ve risen to something that I’m hugely excited about. And I think whisky drinkers are going to be blown away because it’s really quite different from anything I’ve tasted before.,” Lumsden said, according to the website.
SirDavis stands out among premium whiskey brands with its distinctive design, including a gold horse emblem on the front. According to a brand, its a unique blend of 51% rye and 49% malted barley. Its secondary maturation in sherry casks gives it a smooth texture similar to Japanese and Scotch whiskies while maintaining the bold flavors of classic American rye.
The bottle is designed with a emblem gold horse and pays tribute to her great-grandfather, Davis Hogue, a farmer and moonshiner. Beyoncé paid homage to him in an Instagram post on Aug. 20, where she is seen dressed in white and holding a glass of SirDavis. “DAVIS IN MY BONES,” she wrote in the caption along with the brand’s website.
She also penned a short letter to Hogue as she reflected on his presence in her life and work.
“I feel you in the landscapes. Your laughter rolling in the rye. What songs did you sing? What gaps did you fill? Great-grandfather, did you dream of me? Your legacy is a force that drives me.” She added, “For you, I raise my glass to legacy,” she wrote.
Beyoncé Honey Bee cocktail instructions and ingredients
With the retail launch, Queen Bey has also suggested a signature SirDavis cocktail. Details of it are below:
Honey Bee
Ingredients
-
- 2 oz SirDavis American Whisky
- .75 oz Lemon Juice
- .5 oz Honey Syrup*
- Garnish: Honeycomb
*To make honey syrup, add 2 parts honey and 1 part water into a small saucepan over medium heat. Stir until the honey is dissolved. Allow to cool and transfer to an airtight container.
Instructions
Add liquid ingredients to a shaker tin with ice going in last. Shake for dilution and pour into a coupe glass. Garnish with honeycomb.