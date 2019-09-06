Beyoncé faced a terrifying mishap during her Cowboy Carter Tour in Houston on Saturday. She was suspended in the air while trying to put on an aerial show for the crowd during the performance of her hit single “16 Carriages.” After she was lifted into the air while sitting in a red Cadillac, Beyoncé was unable to come back down, ABC 13 reported. As Beyoncé noticed that the car was tilting sideways while hovering above the crowd, she said, “Stop, stop, stop.”

A short time later, security rushed to the singer to unbuckle her from the car and bring her back down safely.

Beyoncé just had a major malfunction at her #CowboyCarterTour with the flying car leaning and stuck in the air, she had to stop the show. Thank God she’s ok. 😭🥹🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/K9AlSTUm4p — Black Culture News (@blackculturenew) June 29, 2025

What happened after Beyoncé came back down safely at the Houston concert?

Beyoncé continued with the performance after she came back down from the suspended car. She also joked with the crowd after the scary moment.

“I know if I fall, y’all will catch me,” she told the Houston crowd, per ABC 13.

Beyoncé’s company, Parkwood Entertainment, later said in a statement that the interruption happened due to a “technical mishap.”

“Tonight in Houston, at NRG Stadium, a technical mishap caused the flying car, a prop Beyoncé uses to circle the stadium and see her fans up close, to tilt,” the team wrote on its Instagram Story. “She was quickly lowered and no one was injured. The show continued without incident.”

What’s next for Beyoncé?

Beyoncé is set to continue with her 22-show Cowboy Carter tour after performing in Houston on Saturday. Her next stop is at Northwest Stadium in Washington D.C., where she will perform on July 4 and July 7. Beyoncé will then travel to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta for the final two performances of her tour on July 10 and July 11.

Cowboy Carter earned three Grammy Awards in 2025. The album earned the award for Best Country Album and Best Country Duo/Group Performance for “II Most Wanted.” It was also named Album of the Year, making Beyoncé the first Black female artist to earn that award since 1999. Lauryn Hill, who won album of the year for The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, was the previous Black female artist who earned that recognition.