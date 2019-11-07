Following history-making wins at Sunday night’s Grammys, Beyoncé has announced the dates for her highly anticipated Cowboy Carter tour that she just announced recently after months of rumors and speculation.

Titled The Cowboy Carter and the Rodeo Chitlin’ Circuit Tour, the 22-show starts in April with four nights at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, with stops in Chicago, London, Paris, East Rutherford, N.J., and the singer’s hometown of Houston.

Like at SoFi Stadium, Queen Bey will be at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium East Rutherford’s MetLife Stadium for four nights. The singer will perform two nights in Paris, Chicago, Houston, D.C. and Atlanta. Bey’s stop in Washington, D.C. comes just in time for the July 4 holiday.

Presale tickets will be available for fans ahead of general ticket sales, which open on Fed. 14, 12 p.m. local time via Live Nation. The BeyHive presale starts Feb. 11, followed by an artist presale at Feb. 13, both beginning at 12 p.m. local time. Fans can sign up for the artist presale starting Feb. 6 at 8 a.m. ET on Ticketmaster.

Citi and Verizon will also have presales in the U.S., and Mastercard will offer presales in the U.K. and France. Travel packages will be available through Beyoncé’s Vibee. The packages will include premium tickets, two-night hotel accommodations and other offers. Additional ticket information can be found on Beyoncé’s official website.

As Blavity previously reported, Beyoncé was one of Sunday night’s big winners at the Grammys, taking away three golden gramophones for Country Cowboy, the second installment in her three-album trilogy. Bey, who was already the most-awarded artist in Grammys history, finally won an Album of the Year award— an accolade she’s been after for years. She now has a total of 35 Grammys.

The Houston native also won a Grammy for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for “II Most Wanted” with Miley Cyrus, and Best Country Album, for Cowboy Carter. The latter saw Beyonce become the first Black artist to ever win in the category.

April 28 – Los Angeles, Calif. – SoFi Stadium

May 1 – Los Angeles, Calif. – SoFi Stadium

May 4 – Los Angeles, Calif. – SoFi Stadium

May 7 – Los Angeles, Calif. – SoFi Stadium

May 15 – Chicago, Ill. – Soldier Field

May 17 – Chicago, Ill. – Soldier Field

May 22– East Rutherford, N.J. – MetLife Stadium

May 24 – East Rutherford, N.J. – MetLife Stadium

May 25 – East Rutherford, N.J. – MetLife Stadium

May 28 – East Rutherford, N.J. – MetLife Stadium

June 5 – London, U.K. – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 7 – London, U.K. – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 10 – London, U.K. – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 12 – London, U.K. – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 19 – Paris, France – Stade de France

June 21 – Paris, France – Stade de France

June 28 – Houston, Texas – NRG Stadium

June 29 – Houston, Texas – NRG Stadium

July 4 – Washington, D.C. – Northwest Stadium

July 7 – Washington, D.C. – Northwest Stadium

July 10 – Atlanta, Ga. – Mercedes Benz Stadium

July 11 – Atlanta, Ga. – Mercedes Benz Stadium