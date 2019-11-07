Beyoncé made a rare appearance at Tuesday’s Glamour Woman of the Year Awards to support her mother, Tina Knowles, one of several famous moms honored at the New York ceremony.

According to Glamour, the Cowboy Carter mega star shed a tear when Knowles accepted her award at the event alongside Selena Gomez’s mom, Mandy Teefey, Maggie Baird, Billie Eilish and Finneas’ mom, and Travis and Jason Kelce’s mother, Donna Kelce.

“I’ve been so blessed in my life to do many things. I’ve had many careers, but I’ve always said that the best job I’ve ever had is being a mother,” Knowles said teary-eyed during her speech.

Queen Bey stunned in a Marilyn Monroe-inspired bob and yellow sweater top and was just as emotional. Her eyes swelled with tears as Knowles enjoyed her moment in the sun.

The Houston native also had a sweet reaction to Kelsea Ballerini, who performed an unreleased single and a rendition of Bill Withers’ “Lean on Me,” at the ceremony, Glamour reported. Ballerini addressed the singer, her genre-defying Cowboy Carter, and its influence on country music and her career.

“I also just want to say, I’m a country artist and the fact that Beyoncé made a country record changed the game,” she said.

Bey responded by touching her heart and mouthing, “Thank you so much.”

Olympic gymnast Suni Lee was another big winner and one of the night’s honorees at the ceremony. A clip from the evening shows the athlete meeting Beyoncé, and both ladies seemed thrilled by the introduction. Lee shared a snap of the two on her Instagram Story.

This clip of #Beyonce and #SuniLee hugging is going to live rent-free in our heads forever.



