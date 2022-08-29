Kaytranada caught a lot of heat from the BeyHive after he discussed a business deal with Beyoncé that never saw the light of day.
Louis Celestin, better known by his stage name Kaytranada, is clearing the air after the BeyHive criticized him over a story he told in a recent interview about a failed business deal with Beyoncé.
On July 29, 2022, Beyoncé dropped her seventh studio album Renaissance. “Cuff It” emerged as one of the most popular tracks, even causing a viral dance challenge.
During Beyoncé’s Los Angeles show in 2023, Kaytranada played a remixed version of “Cuff It” while on stage. He received rave reviews from Queen Bey’s team, who offered to pay him for the mix’s rights so they could use it. However, due to the low monetary amount, he refused it.
“Sometimes people don’t see your worth and how important you are,” he told Vulture. “I know what I mean to people.”
Kaytranada opening Beyoncé’s #RENAISSANCEWorldTour show in LA tonight. pic.twitter.com/DbYqghoXb7
According to Complex, his comments rubbed Beyoncé’s fanbase the wrong way. In a now-deleted tweet, Kaytranada expressed his love for Beyoncé. A fan wrote “not you dragging Beyonce cause you’re mad. weird asl it’s always a black man.”
“Mannnn i didn’t drag her that’s just what happened,” he replied. “The remix didn’t get a release and it is what it is but later that year I opened her on tour AND on her Bday on top of that. Now what? I love that girl & y’all ain’t gonna make me look like I ain’t rocking with her.”
In the meantime, Kaytranada is gearing up for his upcoming Timeless Tour, which kicks off in Vancouver on Sept. 14.
