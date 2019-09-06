Big Freedia posted an emotional tribute on Instagram on Thursday after the death of her 20-year partner, Devon Hurst. Freedia wrote on social media that she is devastated to announce Hurst died from complications of diabetes at age 38.

“He will be deeply missed by everyone in this community who knew him and loved him,” Freedia wrote. “We take comfort in knowing he is free from any pain and suffering, and is at peace in the loving arms of Jesus Christ.”

Hurst is survived by his mother, Chareen; his three sisters and three brothers; daughter Zyrielle; son Davone; nieces and nephews; and partner Freddie Ross Jr., People reported.

Freedia asked for prayers and told fans that public services will be announced once completed.

As she went back to Instagram to wish a happy birthday to her sister, Crystal, Freedia continued to keep her longtime partner in her heart.

“Happy Birthday to my Baby Sister,” she wrote. “She knows how much her words can even explain she knows the pain her brother is in rn. I’m devastated heartbroken and very sad 😩 I’ll make it up to promise you 🙏🏾 that I love you we gone have many more to celebrate.”

What did Big Freedia previously say about her relationship with Devon Hurst?

In a 2023 interview with AnOther Mag, Freedia said it was love at first sight when she met her partner.

“I experienced it with my partner, and we’ve been together going on 18 years,” she said at the time. “It’s our love that’s kept us together.”

Freedia also said in the interview that she believes in destiny.

“It’s played out very well for me,” she said.

In a December interview with The Shade Room, Freedia said she met her partner through The Party Line, a local New Orleans phone line. Freedia said Hurst came to her show in Houston and “never returned home.”

“I fell in love with him from the first time I saw him,” she said in the interview, according to Them. “To have this boyfriend that I can now be public with, I can bring home to meet mama and the family, it was something different for me and it was something special.”