Celebrating female influences during Women’s History Month

In celebration of Women’s History Month, some honorees and attendees exclusively shared with Blavity their favorite female artists and the women who influenced their careers.

“I have a lot of inspirations, but Aaliyah is a huge one for me,” Tyla said. “I love her to bits, so yes, I would say her.”

Rising country music star Tanner Adell cited the “Queen of Soul,” Aretha Franklin, as her muse.

“There are gifts that people are given and need to be heard, and that is a voice that I think has carried me through my childhood and adulthood,” the “Buckle Bunny” artist explained.

“I would say Lizzo, Doechii, SZA and Tyla — all the girls. Everybody is just really doing their thing, living in their own path, not trying to compare, and just being themselves,” Queen Naija shared.