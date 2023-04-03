Kendrick Lamar, celebrated as one of this generation’s top rappers, still takes time to praise others, especially women dominating the game.
On Thursday, K.Dot called fellow rapper Doechii, “the hardest out” in an Instagram Story post, showcasing the cover art for her new mixtape, Alligator Bites Never Heal, released on Aug. 30, with Capital Records/Top Dawg Entertainment.
Kendrick Lamar shows love to Doechii 👀 pic.twitter.com/7p5DQIyscf
— HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) October 17, 2024
On the same day, Doechii reposted K. Dot’s praises, writing, “Thank you, dot, you the greatest” in one of her Instagram Stories. The following post reflected on his words, with her writing, “Getting your flowers while you can still smell them.”
AfroTech reported that Doechii went viral on TikTok for her single “Yucky Blucky Fruitcake” in 2021. Since then, millions of users have shared clips from her songs on the video-sharing platform, marking her as one of the best new artists to become an internet sensation, all thanks to social media. The then-23-year-old later signed to TDE, Lamar’s former label.
The Compton native’s appreciation for Doechii began in his first Instagram Story. He shared a clip from Cash App’s new “that’s money“ campaign featuring the 25-year-old and comedian ExavierTV called “Barbershop,” directed by Calmatic.
The campaign is with project3, pgLang’s in-house creative agency. The initiative “highlights the power of strategic self-investment and the importance of sharing financial lessons learned along the way with others,“ according to a news release received by Blavity.
In September, she appeared on The Budden Podcast and responded to a question about whether Lamar would feature on her debut album.
“I’m a say this: I don’t assume anything and I also don’t feel entitled to a Kendrick feature,“ she said. “But I would absolutely love that. That’s the goal. I’m sure that for my debut project. I’m gonna ask Top if he could ask Kendrick, or ask Kendrick myself and see what comes from that. But I’ma be real, I don’t think I have the record right now for that opportunity. I think I would have to come a certain way and I don’t think I’m ready for it.“