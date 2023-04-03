On Thursday, K.Dot called fellow rapper Doechii, “the hardest out” in an Instagram Story post, showcasing the cover art for her new mixtape, Alligator Bites Never Heal, released on Aug. 30, with Capital Records/Top Dawg Entertainment.

Kendrick Lamar shows love to Doechii 👀 pic.twitter.com/7p5DQIyscf — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) October 17, 2024

On the same day, Doechii reposted K. Dot’s praises, writing, “Thank you, dot, you the greatest” in one of her Instagram Stories. The following post reflected on his words, with her writing, “Getting your flowers while you can still smell them.”

AfroTech reported that Doechii went viral on TikTok for her single “Yucky Blucky Fruitcake” in 2021. Since then, millions of users have shared clips from her songs on the video-sharing platform, marking her as one of the best new artists to become an internet sensation, all thanks to social media. The then-23-year-old later signed to TDE, Lamar’s former label.