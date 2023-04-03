‘The vast majority of immigrants are not criminals’

“I ask you to have mercy upon the people in our country who are scared now,” Budde, the leader of the Episcopal Diocese of Washington, said, according to The New York Times. “There are gay, lesbian and transgender children in Democratic, Republican and independent families, some who fear for their lives.”

Trump attended the service with First Lady Melania Trump, his children and their families, Vice President J.D. Vance and his wife, Usha Vance, and several cabinet picks. They listened as Budde emphasized the need for compassion toward at-risk communities that are concerned about the president’s policies during his second term.

“The vast majority of immigrants are not criminals,” Budde said. “I ask you to have mercy, Mr. President, on those in our communities whose children fear that their parents will be taken away, and that you help those who are fleeing war zones and persecution in their own lands to find compassion and welcome here.”