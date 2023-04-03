Washington National Cathedral Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde issued a plea to President Donald Trump during Tuesday’s inaugural prayer service following a list of executive orders targeting marginalized groups.
‘The vast majority of immigrants are not criminals’
“I ask you to have mercy upon the people in our country who are scared now,” Budde, the leader of the Episcopal Diocese of Washington, said, according to The New York Times. “There are gay, lesbian and transgender children in Democratic, Republican and independent families, some who fear for their lives.”
Trump attended the service with First Lady Melania Trump, his children and their families, Vice President J.D. Vance and his wife, Usha Vance, and several cabinet picks. They listened as Budde emphasized the need for compassion toward at-risk communities that are concerned about the president’s policies during his second term.
“The vast majority of immigrants are not criminals,” Budde said. “I ask you to have mercy, Mr. President, on those in our communities whose children fear that their parents will be taken away, and that you help those who are fleeing war zones and persecution in their own lands to find compassion and welcome here.”
Trump takes to social media and criticizes Budde
The bishop’s sermon drew reactions from Trump, his family, Vance and others, who may have perceived her words as a direct attack on the president. Her statement comes a day after Trump signed several executive orders on inauguration day, rolling back protections for gay and transgender children as well as implementing strict immigration and border policies.
After the service ended, Trump criticized Budde and the service, saying that “they could do much better.”
In an overnight truth social post, Trump called the “so-called Bishop” a “Radical Left hard line Trump hater,” per The Associated Press.
“She brought her church into the World of politics in a very ungracious way. She was nasty in tone, and not compelling or smart,” Trump wrote, adding that Budde didn’t mention that some migrants have come to the United States and killed people.
Trump also demanded Budde to issue a “public apology” for her remarks.
“Apart from her inappropriate statements, the service was a very boring and uninspiring one. She is not very good at her job!” Trump wrote. “She and her church owe the public an apology!”
Budde breaks her silence
In an interview with CNN, Budde highlighted the mistreatment of immigrants and LGBTQ+ communities, and she urged people to remember their struggles.
“[I am] reminding us all that in the people that are frightened in our country, the two groups of people that I mentioned are our fellow human beings, and that they have been portrayed in all throughout the political campaign, in the harshest of lights,” Budde said, per the Daily Beast.
“I wanted to counter, as gently as I could, with a reminder of their humanity and their place in our wider community,” she said.
“And I was speaking to the president because I felt that he has this moment now where he feels charged and empowered to do what he feels called to do. And I wanted to say, you know, there is room for mercy,” she continued. “There‘s room for a broader compassion. We don’t need to portray with a broad cloth in the harshest of terms, some of the most vulnerable people in our society who are in fact our neighbors, our friends, our children, our friends, children and so forth.”