Quatashia Witherspoon wrote the song “If I Had a Penny” after hearing 50 Cent play on the radio. She was on her way home from work when the 2017 “Best Friend” track came on. The 26-year-old took the beat and added her lyrics.

She found her way to teach her five and 6-year-old students how to differentiate nickels from quarters.

“I created the song to help my students count and identify money. In my class, we have a rewards system where students can earn pretend money to buy things that they like. These include snacks, extra recess, as well as the opportunity to attend field trips,” Witherspoon told Newsweek.