According to the outlet, Bird Pizzeria was launched in December 2021 as a pop-up shop by owners Kerrel and Nkem Thompson. Kerrel aimed to create New York-style pies reminiscent of those he enjoyed in Cleveland.

The pizzas are distinct from the typical slices patrons might buy at other pizzerias. At Bird, the pies are shareable, feature browned, caramelized crusts, and are available with seasonal toppings like dandelion pesto and local mushrooms, per the Times.

Patrons can also enjoy a variety of other offerings on the menu. Options range from a hearty kale Caesar salad to classic plain and vegan pies, ensuring that there’s something to satisfy a variety of palates at this Charlotte hotspot.