As the first Black woman to own a nail salon in Northlake Mall, Glover told Queen City News about her latest business venture and how she plans to serve the community through her services.

“I’d never seen a full-service Black salon in the mall. And it was honestly a dream of ours, and I didn’t know it would come to fruition. But when we came to Northlake, they embraced us and they’ve been supportive ever since,” Glover told the outlet.

The Charlotte native has been in the beauty industry and became the owner of Applause! Hair Designs in 2014. She later moved into Northlake Mall in 2020.