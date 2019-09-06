A North Carolina woman has made history with the new ultrasound studio she just opened. Courtney Hall said she opened Bump Baby Bliss, the first Black-owned ultrasound studio in Downtown Greensboro, North Carolina because she is determined to ensure pregnant women get the proper care they need.

“My goal is to advocate and get women to understand their rights and feel comfortable and confident in asking the right questions about their bodies, even when the small things don’t feel right,” Hall said in an interview with WFMY News 2.