A North Carolina woman has made history with the new ultrasound studio she just opened. Courtney Hall said she opened Bump Baby Bliss, the first Black-owned ultrasound studio in Downtown Greensboro, North Carolina because she is determined to ensure pregnant women get the proper care they need.
“My goal is to advocate and get women to understand their rights and feel comfortable and confident in asking the right questions about their bodies, even when the small things don’t feel right,” Hall said in an interview with WFMY News 2.
The new center provides doula, counseling and ultrasound services. Hall, who is a mother herself, said her center will prove that it truly does care about women.
“We all know that doctor offices, they care about us, but it’s definitely very business oriented,” Hall said. “They see over hundreds of people a day. I want it to be a place where you can come and have an experience. It’s a whole vibe. You feel good. You feel time has been taken to be spent with you.”
Hall, who also has a background as a therapist and doula, said Bump Baby Bliss will make an impact on downtown Greensboro as well.
“I feel like when you’re working in your purpose, and working in something that you know God has placed you to do, it impacts the world,” she said.
Bump Baby Bliss had its grand opening on Feb. 1, a day that honors the courageous sit-ins that were held in Greensboro during the Civil Rights Movement.
“They made a major mark in Downtown Greensboro,” Hall said. “I plan to make a major impact as well.”
Patients at Bump Baby Bliss can get 2D, 3D and 4D ultrasounds, as well as early DNA gender testing. They can also receive birth doula support and placenta encapsulation. Other services include perinatal therapy, childbirth classes, breastfeeding assistance and mentorship.