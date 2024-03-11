When a pro baseball player takes their walk up to home plate, it’s more than just a moment – it sets the tone for the entire game. Walk up songs have become an essential part of the sport, hyping up the crowd, keeping the energy flowing and allowing athletes to inject a bit of their own taste and personality into the game before the first pitch is even lobbed. Whether it’s a bass-heavy banger that shakes the dust off the diamond or a smooth R&B jam with an air of cool confidence, the right walk up song can turn a regular swing into a cinematic experience. In 2025 alone, artists from an array of different genres have graced crowds with a heap of new walk up songs tailor-made for stadium speakers. Of course, there are a few undeniable classics in the mix as well that bring staying power unlike any other.

Whether you’re a ball player looking to select the perfect track for your steps toward home plate, or simply a fan looking to curate an undeniable playlist for baseball season, we’ve got you covered, with a list of some of the best walk up songs guaranteed to get heads nodding, bats swinging and crowds jumping. We’ll cover a wide array of hit records in the following list, including new favorites and returning classics, and even outline a few players that have utilized these songs before their own big swings. With no further preamble let’s dive right in, and knock a few home run choices clean out of the park.

20. “Turn Down For What” by DJ Snake & Lil Jon

There’s a reason why “Turn Down For What” is frequently used during sporting events, nightclub parties and television ads alike. This song sends pure, unfiltered hype coursing through the veins of listeners, and offers an unforgettable walk up to home plate, no matter what team you’re on. Lil Jon’s trademark shouting vocal delivery, belted out over the relentlessly building claps and snares of this beat makes the track impossible to ignore, while the EDM style drop provides a climactic moment for dancing, chugging your beverage or signaling for your opponents on the field to take a few steps back before you send the ball sailing into the outfield. “Turn Down For What” is a walk out song that feels just as perfect in a stadium as it does in a little league game, and will certainly bring big energy, big personality and plenty of momentum to players of all stripes.

19. “Humble” by Kendrick Lamar

When Kendrick Lamar hit the Super Bowl halftime stage in February, he came with a setlist almost entirely consisting of brand new songs from his latest album GNX. Despite focusing primarily on his fresh material, the Compton, California rapper knew that he had to throw “Humble” in there as well, since it’s one of the biggest smash hits of his entire career. This track was prominently featured on Lamar’s Pulitzer Prize winning album DAMN in 2017, and has since gone on to become synonymous with power, dominance and a level of confidence that could only be achieved by one of hip hop’s modern day G.O.A.T.s. MLB All-Star Alex Bregman of the Houston Astros has recognized the inherent power in this track, and has employed it as his walk up anthem for years.

18. “Eye of the Tiger” by Survivor

“Eye of the Tiger” holds the distinct honor of being one of the greatest athletic songs of all time. The track has been used as an underdog anthem in dozens of film and television projects, and has grown to become a go-to walk up song for big-league players who thrive under pressure. If you’re the kind of batter who seeks to soak in the moment before approaching the plate while your team has two outs and the bases loaded, the cinematic, nostalgic and triumphant tones of Survivor’s greatest cultural touchstone might be the exact thing you need to preempt your victory lap.

17. “Enter Sandman” by Metallica

Fans of the New York Yankees will quickly recognize “Enter Sandman” as one of the most iconic walk up tracks of all time. The song served as the number one choice for legendary pitcher Mariano Rivera, even inspiring his nickname “the Sandman.” Metallica’s eerie opening chords, followed by James Hetfield’s raspy vocal delivery create a dark, menacing and dramatic environment for powerful players looking to strike out the competition. While it can sometimes feel as though the heavy metal genre has had its time in the sun, and since become the product of a bygone era, “Enter Sandman” is a friendly reminder that some tracks transcend and appeal to generations of listeners.

16. “Crazy Train” by Ozzy Osbourne

As long as we’re discussing metalhead icons, we may as well throw Ozzy Osbourne in the mix, with his iconic anthem “Crazy Train.” If you’re not immediately humming along to the high-voltage guitar riffs and chaotic vocal twangs utilized in the opening moments of this track, you must have grown up under a rock. This genre-defining hit has permeated all corners of pop culture since first hitting the airwaves in 1980. “Crazy Train” has been the go-to walk up song for too many MLB icons to name, though the most famous example is likely World Series champion Jayson Werth. If you need a classic track to get you amped, this one never goes out of style, never fails to turn heads, and serves as a universally beloved fan favorite.

15. “Lose Yourself” by Eminem

Another multi-platinum selling record that continues to send chills down the spines of crowds with its opening guitar riffs is Eminem’s hit 2002 track “Lose Yourself.” The song, designed to capture the spirit of a rising underdog who refuses to be defined by his failures, offers gritty, raw energy for players who intend to stake their claim as future champions. While the explosive lyrics describe the significance of capturing a moment, “Lose Yourself” is all about surrendering to the talent hidden within you, and overcoming adversity to leave it all on the field. Players who choose this Academy Award winning song as their walk up anthem accept the pressure that comes with it, and the weight of an incredible challenge.

14. “How You Like Me Now” by The Heavy

If we really want to discuss iconic opening riffs, you simply can’t escape the retro soul tones and gritty rock swagger of “How You Like Me Now” by The Heavy. This track is simply built different. Like many other songs on this list, “How You Like Me Now” is instantly recognizable from the first notes, carrying anthemic horns, plucky bass hits and a theatrical air of confidence which has been applied to a million movie soundtracks, trailers and public gatherings. Players looking to establish their hard work and triumph on the field can strut with a purpose as the vocals ring out “I’ve been a baaaad, bad, bad bad man.” Whether you’re trying to escape from a mid-season slump, or simply returning from a brief hiatus, this track establishes you as a force to be reckoned with.

13. “The Next Episode” by Dr. Dre

Not all players are looking to establish a boisterous, bombastic presence on the field. Some are more interested in walking out to a song that’s smooth, sexy and effortlessly cool. For veteran players and newcomers alike, “The Next Episode” by Dr. Dre ticks just about every box. The song doesn’t shout over the crowd in a desperate plea for attention, it simply rolls up, demands your ear and leaves you humming along for hours or days thereafter. If you’re looking to flex your skills, breeze through the bases and offer a composed, lowkey vibe as you snatch fly balls out of the sky, “The Next Episode” is the song for you.

12. “Drop It Like It’s Hot” by Snoop Dogg

Speaking of West Coast rap icons, Snoop Dogg has his own classic walk up song with “Drop It Like It’s Hot.” His laid back delivery, offered over Pharrell Williams’ thumping, clicking production, provides an excellent backdrop to get the stadium singing, dancing and cheering for their favorite player. This is the kind of song that makes the walk from the dugout to the batter’s box feel like a strut across the red carpet at the Grammys. It’s all vibes, no pressure, while applying just the right amount of cocky energy for an established player who knows he’s about to send the ball dropping through his opponents’ gloves.

11. “C.R.E.A.M.” by Wu-Tang Clan

With more than 50 years of hip hop hits to choose from, it’s hard to say there’s any one definitive record that stands above the rest. Of course, there’s a salient argument to be made that Wu-Tang Clan’s “C.R.E.A.M.” is a firm contender. This subtle, gritty hustle anthem, performed by numerous living legends of Staten Island, is the perfect walk out tune for a player who appreciates the finer things in life. If you grew up scrapping for meals, asking for deals and made it to the heights of luxury, there’s no better song to exemplify your gritty nature and go-getter attitude. You’re not just on the field to play, you’re there to handle business and pick up a massive check.

10. “Juice” by Lizzo

If ever there were a vivacious jam that could inspire an entire crowd to spontaneously break out into a wave, it would have to be Lizzo’s 2019 smash hit “Juice.” The multiplatinum selling single is an empowering feel-job romp loaded with bold language, infectious melodies and unapologetically confident vibes, making it ideal for athletes looking to put some pep in their step as they walk out to the field. While many of the songs on this list are intended to get the crowd amped, or inspire a fierce performance, “Juice” is an easy pick for the single most fun option, exemplifying what makes baseball so great in the first place.

9. “DNA” by Kendrick Lamar

At number 9 on our list, we have a returning Kendrick Lamar, offering a second cut off his critically acclaimed album DAMN. While “DNA” may not be quite as wide sweeping and well known as “Humble,” this track offers the distinct luxury of an epic beat switch in the middle. This means that athletes looking to bear their teeth as they strut onto the field can choose between the lyrical explosion offered by the first half of the song, or the sample heavy refrain of James Brown’s “Gimme some ganja!” on the second half. Either way, the murdered-out bass line, energetic performance and ethereal messaging about legacy, power and identity make it clear why Kendrick chose this song to open one of his most popular albums.

8. “Sicko Mode” by Travis Scott

Of course, if you’re looking for a walk up song with a beat switch, you can always turn to Travis Scott’s “Sicko Mode” for a veritable buffet of vibes and options. This song is a whole otherworldly journey condensed into a single five minute carnival of chaos, offering tons of unrelenting energy, genre-blending beat progression and a feature verse from Drake that made this a standout track on Travis Scott’s critically acclaimed album Astroworld. If you’re a subversive player with an eye for detail and an unorthodox style that makes you impossible to pin down, this is the ideal tune to play as you make your way onto the field.

7. “I Like It” by Cardi B

Some Major League Baseball fans may find it a sin that we haven’t covered a Latin jam until this point on the list. Luckily, “I Like It” by Cardi B is the perfect cross-culture mashup for fans of hip hop, baseball and Spanish guitars. This track is ideal for any player who brings rhythm, flair and serious swagger to the game. With festive horns, unstoppable attitude and a self-assured refrain about stunting, shining and wearing diamonds, “I Like It” is the perfect celebration of confidence and culture for players and fans of all backgrounds.

6. “Can’t Tell Me Nothing” by Kanye West

He may be radioactive these days due to his extracurricular comments outside of music, though the artist formerly known as Kanye West still touts a catalogue of hits which can’t be denied. His 2007 chart-topper “Can’t Tell Me Nothing” off the highly lauded album Graduation, is a perfect example of a walk up song with defiant attitude and head-nodding tempo. The opening refrain of “La, la, la la, wait ’til I get my money right” is enough to set any crowd into a frenzy. In a world loaded with TikTok slang, “Can’t Tell Me Nothing” is the very definition of serving aura, and offers players the chance to enter the field while blocking out the haters, turning up the pressure and setting expectations exceptionally high.

5. “Bad and Boujee” by Migos

For many listeners, this 2016 hit (which quickly raced to the top of the Billboard charts) still feels like a brand new record. “Bad and Boujee” is a fun, luxurious track that offers swag, style and a few iconic vocal passages. The very moment that you hear “Rain drop, drop top,” you know that the crowd is locking in for the ride. “Bad and Boujee” essentially launched the Migos to superstardom, and spearheaded a new era of trending trap bangers. There’s a reason why Donald Glover chose to highlight his love for this song during his 2017 Golden Globes acceptance speech, and later went on to laud the trio as a modern day iteration of The Beatles. Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. is one of many players to flex their way to the field with this backing track, making it a classic walk up song for a generation of players.

4. “Superhero (Heroes & Villains)” by Metro Boomin

If you’re not a massive hip hop fan, you might know this song exclusively for the memes, which see the opening chords playing out as various fictional characters shout about their own greatness a la Homelander from The Boys. Those who have taken the time to peruse Metro Boomin’s catalogue of classic records, however, know that “Superhero” is no laughing matter. This track, which opens with a thunderous, cinematic buildup, is perfect for a team’s star batter, and equally perfect for a WWE wrestler. The dark, climactic horn section makes the entire thing feel like one big blockbuster movie, and allows fans to bear witness as their favorite player slowly saunters to the pitching mound.

3. “Ambitionz Az A Ridah” by 2Pac

Hardcore hip hop fans will surely agree that the song “Ambitionz Az A Ridah” by 2Pac is the epitome of gangsta rap. Much like Wu-Tang’s “C.R.E.A.M.,” there’s a genuine argument to be made that this is the greatest rap performance of all time. More importantly, the opening moments of this 1996 release serve as the perfect walk out music, offering a ferocious, unrelenting declaration that can’t be interfered with. The late, great Tupac Shakur all but whispers the words “I won’t deny it, I’m a straight rider, you don’t wanna f*** with me,” as a few simple but effective tones ring out from a grand piano. By the time the West Coast strings and synth sections kick in, you’ve got yourself a bona fide hit sure to electrify the crowd, especially those that were old enough to be upright and outdoors during the late 1990s.

2. “Not Like Us” by Kendrick Lamar

With a third and final position on this list, Kendrick Lamar crowns himself the undisputed champion of walk up tracks. The prolific rap vocalist is also the undisputed champion of an era-defining rap beef with Drake, which culminated in the May, 2024 release of “Not Like Us.” Though it was borne out of a desire to pummel Drake into submission, the song has taken a stranglehold on the cultural zeitgeist all its own. Nowadays it’s used to signify a champion mindset, an unflinching look into confrontation and a strong, voracious approach to problem solving. It’s a song used to equal measure during MLB games, Super Bowl halftime performances and presidential candidate rallies alike.

If your opponent manages to walk onto the field while electrifying crowds with this West Coast anthem, it may be a sign that you should call a time-out and go cry in your car. At the very least, everyone in attendance should be grateful that nobody is choosing Kendrick’s other scathing Drake diss “Meet the Grahams” as a walk out song, because that one is downright traumatizing.

1. “Thunderstruck” by AC/DC

Though there are hundreds of terrific walk up songs to choose from, there can only be one undisputed champion. That song, assuredly, is “Thunderstruck” by AC/DC. From sandlots to stadiums, this opening guitar riff is instantly recognizable, packed full of energy and hits like a warning siren on steroids. Countless MLB legends have made this their signature song, including MVP third baseman Josh Donaldson. If you’re looking to join a great tradition, and enter the playing area with a song that’s loud, proud, and perfectly over-the-top, “Thunderstruck” by AC/DC is the one and only choice.