It’s official: Mia Thornton will no longer hold a flute.

After four seasons on The Real Housewives of Potomac, the controversial mother of three has announced her exit. The news follows months of speculation that she’s moving to Atlanta to live full-time with her on-again, off-again boyfriend Inc., an ATL radio personality. Their relationship, which began when they were in high school and has lasted on and off for years, was met with heavy criticism from Potomac fans.

Here’s what Mia Thornton said about her ‘RHOP’ exit

“With every new season comes a new beginning and I have some news to share. My family and I have made the decision to relocate to Atlanta, and with that, I will not be returning to The Real Housewives of Potomac next season,” she began in an Instagram statement. “The past four seasons have been an unforgettable journey—one filled with growth, lessons, and so many incredible memories. I want to thank Truly Original, Bravo, NBCUniversal, and Andy Cohen for believing in me and giving me the space to share my story. To my castmates: thank you for the laughs, the lessons, and the unforgettable moments. And to the amazing fans, your love and support has meant everything to me. I’ll always carry that with me. This next chapter is already full of exciting opportunities, and I can’t wait to take you all along for the ride. Big things are coming…”

Is Mia Thornton headed to ‘RHOA’?

As for what’s next, she’s hinted at wanting to trade in her flute for a peach. But after exiting the Season 9 reunion early—following Gizelle Bryant calling her parenting into question—fans aren’t convinced she’s ready to go up against the Real Housewives of Atlanta crew. Also overall, it just doesn’t seem likely that Thornton would head to that show.

Fans slammed Mia Thornton for her storyline and family drama

Mia’s storyline frustrated fans, and even some co-stars were openly critical of her decision to quickly blend her family with her estranged husband Gordon, their three children, and Inc. Many also felt she weaponized Gordon’s bipolar disorder, which further fueled backlash. Whatever her strategy was, it didn’t land well.

Her friendships with the ladies began to fray, especially with Bryant. Things hit a boiling point when Mia revealed personal information about Bryant’s daughters—something that drew sharp criticism from viewers and castmates alike.