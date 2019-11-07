Black voices are always worth paying attention to, particularly within the publishing world. There is such a long, rich history of Black authors using the power of the pen to highlight Black communities’ unique perspectives and plights worldwide. While some consider the book industry declining, some up-and-coming Black artists are on their way to lending their talents to define our modern existence. Of the many out there, here are five worth paying attention to.

Charmaine Wilkerson

Charmaine Wilkerson commanded readers’ attention with Black Cake. This evocative story follows two siblings who uncover the mysteries of their Jamaican-born mother’s past after her death. Adapted into a Hulu original series garnering critical acclaim, Black Cake is a triumphant debut that marks a pivotal moment for Wilkerson. Her writing prowess and commitment to the nuance of Black storytelling proves she’s an author worth keeping on your radar.

Irene Muchemi-Ndiritu

You may not have heard much about Irene Muchemi-Ndiritu’s Lucky Girl. The novel follows a young Kenyan woman who opts for a new life in New York City over one in her native Nairobi under the iron fist of her extremely religious and controlling mother. A tale that should be in the lexicon of great African-meets-American fiction, Muchemi-Ndiritu encourages powerful and fresh conversations about race, identity and the complexities of the mother-daughter relationship. The novel proves that Muchemi-Ndiritu has a remarkable voice that illuminates Black experiences in thought-provoking ways.

Cicely Belle Blain

Cicely Belle Blain is the poster child for the modern and meaningful relationship between social justice and literature. The British anti-racist activist and poet penned a moving collection of poems, Burning Sugar, in 2020 that explores the experiences of existing in a pre-colonial world as a Black queer person. Their radical and stunning work paints the picture of a complicated world, interweaving the beautiful with the heartbreaking. Their growing body of work hits now more than ever.

Kiley Reid

Kiley Reid, whose debut novel Such a Fun Age earned attention for its organic and addictive exploration of class and race in 2019, dives into messy, complicated and worth-rooting-for characters that make the author deserving of a place on this list. Though her sophomore effort, Come and Get It, was less sharp of a narrative than her first book, Riley has much more to say, and she’s worth keeping your eye on.

Ayanna Lloyd Banwo

Interested in escapist reads that translate vibrant worlds to the page? Ayanna Lloyd Banwo is the author for you. Her debut novel, 2022’s When We Were Birds, will set your imagination on fire as it tells a love story for the ages set in Trinidad. Her work transports you to another place and another time. Many argue that’s writing at its best.