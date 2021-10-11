To me, there’s a subplot in the “Big 3” saga of Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair and Naomi. We know that Naomi was outed as Cargill’s attacker. The attack put Cargill on the shelf for a few months. Once it was apparent that Naomi was the culprit, we knew she was no longer going to be a fan favorite, by virtue of her actions. However, on Belair’s ancillary path, it seems that she has been becoming more agitated weekly.

With Rhea Ripley bulldozing her way into her match-up with Iyo Sky, Bianca Belair seems to be at her wit’s end

In her promos with the ladies leading up to Wrestlemania 41, the “EST” has had a different tone. She has been more assertive, her delivery just has more bite. She has also not hesitated to get physical. A lot of this aggressive energy is reminiscent of her character during her NXT run. In NXT, Belair was a confident and brash competitor. The whole persona of the “EST” was born from this. Rubbing in people’s face that she was the fastest, strongest and toughest was a weekly thing. It turned out that her immense charisma and ability in the ring made fans fall in love with her. It usually happens like that.

In the current WWE landscape, Belair becoming an antagonist once again may be welcomed. She has been extremely successful since being on the WWE’s main roster. She has held multiple championships multiple times. As of this writing, she is also undefeated at Wrestlemania in what many consider, classic one-on-one contests. When a wrestler amasses so much success in short order, their character can become at risk of being stale.

Bianca Belair is at a point where it may be useful to tweak her presentation

In my opinion, we’re getting a slow-burn treatment. The full turn of Belair may not come before or at Wrestlemania. But her willingness to mix it up with her other two babyface counterparts has fans responding.

The WWE is currently touring Europe on their road to Wrestlemania. And it’s audible, hint of negative reactions the “EST” has been getting overseas. It does make you wonder, once she returns to the States, how will fans respond to Belair? Either way, we’re seeing a much different tenor in the creative direction of the WWE under Triple H. There’s more risk-taking with character stories and presentations. Hell, we finally got a John Cena heel turn, a presentation I haven’t seen him in since I was in high school.

So, I put nothing past the front offices of WWE. I do know that once this turn is complete, it’s sure to help make Jade Cargill a more vindicated figure, and much more of a star. We’re on the cusp of something special. A lot of it will revolve around us as fans becoming more interested in the characters more so than the titles that they’re carrying. It’s a tenet that I know existed certainly in the 1990’s. That whole style is returning, and I’m all the way here for it.