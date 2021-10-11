The WWE’s Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill and Naomi are in the thick of it on the road to Wrestlemania 41. If you’re old enough to remember “Who Shot Mr. Burns” on The Simpsons, then you’d be into this. In the same vein, the WWE has also had its own version of “who done it” storylines. Back in 1999, there was the who ran over “Stone Cold” Steve Austin story. Then, there was a mini version of that in 2002 when figuring out who beat up Shawn Michaels in the parking lot. Well, this year, the story was who ambushed Cargill and took her out of action for months? It turned out it was Naomi the whole time who left Cargill lying on a broken windshield in the parking lot.

This brings the “Big 3” story full circle, because at Wrestlemania XL last year, these three ladies were in cahoots. All was well, and they all shined together, fighting for one another. Over time, jealousy began to bubble, seemingly on the side of Naomi, and it reached a boiling point. But what this has created is a very interesting story heading into Wrestlemania. One of the best elements of the “show of shows,” are the culmination of rivalries. Although a match between Naomi and Jade hasn’t been confirmed for Wrestlemania, if they do go at it, it’ll be one of the must-see match-ups of the weekend.

It’s important to have good ole grudge matches at Wrestlemania

It’s classic storytelling, and I believe the spotlight it’ll place on Naomi and Jade is welcomed. It will also continue to showcase just how deep the women’s roster is in the WWE. It’s so deep, that it can accommodate rivalries that aren’t centered around championships. Ironically enough, though, Bianca Belair finds herself in a familiar predicament.

On the same night that Jade returned to beat the ever-living snot out of Naomi, Belair was participating in the same Elimination Chamber Match. It was a match she would eventually win, albeit under massive kayfabe stress. That win awarded her the opportunity to have a women’s championship match at Wrestlemania 41. She’s currently embroiled in a three-way feud between Iyo Sky, the current champion, and Rhea Ripley, the newly former champion.

What this Wrestlemania 41 match presents is unique

Fans have wanted to see Rhea and Belair square off for years now. As their star power has ascended, they’ve orbited around one another. This match gives us a taste of what a battle between those two women would be like. Iyo’s role thus far in this feud has been about her being dismissed, albeit being the current WWE Women’s World Champion. Belair on the other hand is juggling taking Iyo seriously, as well as her anger about Rhea’s involvement in a match that she didn’t earn. All of this is happening while she has to try to make sense of Naomi doing Jade dirty.

Obviously, this scenario has depth

That depth is something that WWE fans have been clamoring for, for years. We’re getting it now: logical storytelling that hinges on real emotion, there isn’t a purer form of storytelling. Because of this, I believe what we get from these women on Wrestlemania weekend next month, will be unique. It’ll be memorable, and it’ll continue to show how Black talent can continue to deliver on the biggest stages.

No matter who wins or loses in these feuds, I have no doubts that these women will have our eyes glued. On an already stacked card that’s sporting a heel John Cena for starters, we’re looking at several potential show-stealing performances.