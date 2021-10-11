So, they meet again… that’s Draymond Green and yet another ejection that is. Recently, the Golden State Warriors forward was ejected from a game versus the Orlando Magic in the first quarter. Better yet, he was ejected within the first three minutes of the game. The ejection came after a boisterous exchange of words with a referee. An exchange of words that was punctuated by Green calling said referee a “p**** a** n****”! Hey, I’d throw you out of the game for that too; it never has to go that far. But what was compounded by all of this was perennial all-star Steph Curry’s reaction to the ejection.

At least for a moment, the NBA’s all-time three-pointers leader was dejected. It settled in, the task that lay ahead of him. He didn’t have one of his main catalysts once again to help make the game easier. Ironically enough, the Warriors ended up beating the Magic 101-93. But the larger picture here when you zoom out, is that Curry shouldn’t have to shoulder this weight. This is the weight that he has shouldered for most of this season due to several Draymond ejections and suspensions.

Some months back I questioned how useful Green’s antics were anymore. The Warriors no longer have the wiggle room to throw away games with a compromised Klay Thompson and an Andrew Wiggins who hasn’t returned to form. For the Warriors to make a deep post-season run, they need all their guns running optimally. Green is centric to that operation. I can imagine that he knows that, but you wouldn’t think so by how he continues to put himself in a position to not be on the floor.

During the Warriors’ dynastic run, they’ve amassed four championships. They were all won with the core of Green, Thompson, and Curry. With Thompson in the final year of his deal, and Green causing headlines for reasons outside of his play, many feel that this is their last ride. They feel like this might be it for this iteration of the Warriors. It’s seldom that highly successful teams end their runs in sexy storybook fashions. If you haven’t seen The Last Dance, you should. But that Bulls team is only one example of what has become normal over time. Teams age and need younger talent to supplement the veterans.

At this stage in the game, Green occupies the role of a veteran. The team still depends on his high basketball IQ and playmaking ability to remain competitive. Having already missed over 12 games this season, the former all-star forward continues to stub the toes of his team. It leaves us to wonder just what the true ceiling of this team would’ve been had Green been more disciplined.

Photo: Mike Ehrmann via Getty Images

The 12 games Green missed in succession were due to insubordinate and excessively aggressive behavior during a game versus the Minnesota Timberwolves. A game in which he effectively head-locked all-star center Rudy Gobert during a skirmish. During that time off, Green was mandated to seek counseling as it was believed that his issues were beyond just the game of basketball. Maybe some thought that Green would be therapized by this. They thought we wouldn’t see any more outbursts. But that’s been far from the truth. The Warriors at one time knew they needed Green’s “edge.” But now, it seems they’re more embarrassed by these moments than anything else. Part of that is its impact on winning. Sitting currently at 10th place in the Western Conference, clearly Green’s edge isn’t having the impact that it once did.

It’s time for a different approach. But it’s hard to get through to players who truly don’t know another way to approach the game and channel their energies. Now, not a soul would be worried about Green’s livelihood. Having signed a four-year $100 million deal last summer, he’s set for life. In theory, he should be able to focus on the game. If he’s ever able to, I think he’ll be able to endear himself to his teammates on the floor more. But if Green’s ego is such that he needs to vociferously be profane toward officials, the end of this dynasty will be dismal.