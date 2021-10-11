It has been a heck of a 2023-24 NBA campaign thus far. There’s been passion, competition, and most importantly, drama. The NBA is never short on theatre. And whether it’s the ascension of a star like Tyrese Haliburton or the wonder that is LeBron James, the NBA has the stuff.

So, take this quick stroll with me as we chronicle what I deem as the top five NBA moments of the season thus far.