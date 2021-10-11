New York City is a place that’s never short on drama. Look no further than Mayor Eric Adams. Karl-Anthony Towns is now a New York Knick by way of a trade. The Minnesota Timberwolves clearly wanted to free up some money in the future, and the Knicks weren’t clear on if they wanted to extend Julius Randle. That resulted in what I find to be one of the more fair deals in recent history.

This upcoming season has many New Yorkers excited. After a gritty run through two rounds last year’s playoffs, the team’s lack of depth due to injury began to show. It resulted in a second round, seven-game series loss to the Indiana Pacers. The big idea coming into this season was that the Knicks had a full summer to bounce back. With the additions of Mikal Bridges and what was to be a healthy Julius Randle, there was intrigue as to what the potential of what this squad would be.

Upon finding out that starting center Mitchell Robinson wouldn’t be ready for opening night, I think the Knicks decided to figure out how to best manage this. If anything, to me, this was the impetus for the trade. What Towns brings the Knicks in this trade is much needed spacing as a big with a jump shot. Although he may not have as much of a defensive presence than Randle, I believe his shooting abilities opens up lanes to the basket for his teammates.

As the Knicks are presently constructed, Towns is one of the only glaring defensive deficiencies in the starting lineup. But being coached by Tom Thibodeau again, to me, is a plus. With Thibs being the defensive wizards that he is, there’s no doubt that he can get Towns to buy into the team concept. For the purposes of what each team needed in this trade, both walked away with the right things.

What I think we can expect from the Knicks this season is a very stable team that will build off of last year’s momentum. They will be a team to watch, and expect progress from in the post-season. Towns has an opportunity to become a Knicks fan favorite too. I swear, if he is as much as respectable with his defensive effort, the people will appreciate it. His game is already spoken for; he’ll be draining threes all season long and daring teams to send two. The city will welcome him with open arms. Now, if only the basketballs Gods grant that same love to Knicks fans.