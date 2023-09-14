Kim Kardashian is easily one of the most polarizing figures on the planet, and the reality TV star turned serial entrepreneur just became even more contentious with her latest MAGA-related Instagram post.

On Jan. 20, Kardashian shared a textless photo of Melania Trump doing her best Spy vs. Spy cosplay at the inauguration, where Donald Trump took the oath of office as the 47th president of the United States. Those in denial about her less-than-savory political ideologies might argue that the post was just about Melania’s outfit. I mean, the First Lady certainly did cut an interesting figure in her Eric Javits top hat, and we all know Kardashian has quite the penchant for recreating looks, so maybe the post was just a hint for what we can expect from her. But for many, the post signaled much more than just outfit appreciation or potential emulation — it was a whisper of allegiance. Almost immediately, the post received copious amounts of negative response videos, with many creators calling for a SKIMS boycott and others encouraging users to divest from the Kardashian ecosystem as a whole.

Now, I am always in support of any opportunity to talk about the myriad of ways the Kar-Jenner clan has contributed to anti-Blackness and shown they don’t really care about Black people beyond what has been described as racial fetishization and appropriation. So, no, I won’t disparage anyone who is just now coming around to the fact that the Kardashians might not be for the people. Still, it is shocking to see so many people be surprised by Kardashian’s support for Melania and, by proxy, MAGA when this is really nothing new.

Kim K has been cozying up to the MAGA clan for a while now. In October, just days before the 2024 election, Kardashian publicly wished Ivanka Trump happy birthday on her Instagram story. And the two have been pictured together on numerous occasions, including Kardashian’s 43rd birthday and a girl’s trip to Vegas. Besties!

She has also sung Trump’s praises in the past and defended ex-husband Kanye West’s decision to endorse the president in the past.

He’s a free thinker, is that not allowed in America? Because some of his ideas differ from yours you have to throw in the mental health card? That’s just not fair. He’s actually out of the sunken place when he’s being himself which is very expressive — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) April 25, 2018

Then, of course, there was the dystopian clip of her interacting with a humanoid robot “boyfriend,” gifted to her by none other than Trump’s partner in oligarchy, Elon Musk.

So, while she never explicitly supported either candidate, the signs have been there all along. After all, billionaires support billionaires, and it just so happens that we’re entering a reality where billionaires openly run the United States. Cool!

As unsurprising as Kardashian’s behavior is, it’s still quite fascinating to watch the Overton window in effect here.

From 2016 to 2020, an endorsement of Trump or anything associated with him was seen as social suicide, but now people aren’t just accepting our rapid spiral into fascism; they’re embracing it with open arms and MAGA-fied Instagram story posts.