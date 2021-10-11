This game is an interesting one. It’s the first Christmas Day game in which LeBron James and Kobe Bryant would match up. What’s glaring here is that this was also the era in which the NBA dearly wanted Bryant and James to end up in the NBA finals, but it never happened.

On a much more subdued note, this is also the fourth meeting between Bryant and O’Neal on Christmas Day.

At this point in history, both Bryant and O’Neal have won championships without one another. So, this time around, the mood is a bit more bit more kumbaya.

James’ Cavs beat the Lakers ultimately at 102-87, but what an array of talent at different stages of their careers.