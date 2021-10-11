Breakdancing in the Olympics seemingly went over like a wet fart. Although there were some very talented performers, there was one that really shined the wrong light on the event. Australian break dancer “Raygun,” a PhD in cultural studies, went viral after her floor routine. It’s a routine that seemingly lacked the charm and improvisation that are pillars of the art of breakdancing. I think that there are specific reasons why this was the case. The press following this event had nothing to do with its winners, which is why I think the Olympic committee is rethinking the competition’s involvement in Los Angeles in 2028. Here are a few ways to improve this competition for the future.

Breakdancing is one of the four pillars of hip-hop. The others are the DJ, the MC and the graffiti. To truly do this competition justice, all of the programs involved that help dancers get to this point need to make sure this is taught. Everyone involved in such a cultural happening needs to understand its origins. Not only should you have this knowledge for obvious reasons, but you also want to breed respect among the performers for its history, and the art form at large.

With the hyperawareness that we have of “culture vultures,” it would behoove us to properly disseminate information about our culture to avoid performances like that we saw at Raygun’s a couple of weeks ago. Think of this, at the Olympics, we’re supposed to be showcasing our best. The best of the best, so how did she get through the cracks? That segues into my next point.

We have to find ways to properly fund breakdancing programs. Believe me, many active groups in inner cities would have performed way better than the young lady from Australia. For all of the flack we get as Black people for allowing so many other races to take part in our culture, we have to be more assertive in instances like this. With such an international showcase, we need more influential figures from our culture involved in vetting processes. We need real investment, the same as any other sporting program.

So it’s unfortunate that breakdancing won’t be a part of the lineup of the 2028 Olympic games. But we do have a clear idea of what needs to change for this competition to be better in the future. You don’t want your discipline to be seen as an afterthought. Unfortunately, breakdancing has been remembered for the wrong reasons on this time out. But if we are to be taken seriously, we must present seriously. The athletes, and the committee both have their roles to play in that.