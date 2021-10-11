Variety is something that the WNBA can proudly hang its hat on this season. As we enter the second year of what is most undoubtedly a WNBA boom period, its success doesn’t hinge on one entity. Coming into this season, a retooled Las Vegas Aces seek to be once again crowned champions. With the legendary A’ja Wilson at the helm, she always has to be seen as a threat to the throne. Not to mention, there’s a much-improved Indiana Fever squad that’s looking to continue to unleash the wrath of Caitlin Clark on the league. Angel Reese, who is never too far behind in that conversation clearly has something to say about the Fever’s success as well. Did Reese pick up any gems from the legendary Lisa Leslie during the off-season? We’ll soon find out. My grand point here is that there’s lots to see in the WNBA.

Last week saw the flagrant foul call heard around the world involving Clark and Reese

In what seems will be heavily contentious matchups for their careers, they went at it again. This time, with Clark getting the win over Reese’s Chicago Sky. When you have a rivalry that dates back to your college days, your story has an opportunity to become fabled. It was in the NCAA when this story began. It started with Reese’s upset and eventual win of the NCAA national championship over Clark’s Iowa. It seems both Clark and her fans want to avenge this loss in the pros. Hence, the attention that their matchup garners, in my opinion.

But ultimately, the sign of a healthy league is how much talent it possesses

As much as Clark is a needle mover, she also isn’t the only show in town. For instance, the defending champion New York Liberty, as of this writing are still undefeated at 6-0. Their addition of veteran Natasha Cloud has allowed them to play with a force that didn’t have last season. The Minnesota Lynx also remain undefeated. So there’s something to keep an eye on there as these two teams just met in last year’s WNBA finals.

Having a bevy of storylines to reference is a blessing

Teams across the board are playing some of the best quality ball that there is. It’s sort of akin to what we’re seeing in the NBA currently. Parity is keeping our eyes glued. Not quite knowing who will ultimately prevail as champion is a good thing. Thanks to programs across this country, the quality of players entering this league will remain second to none.

If you would, even for a moment, imagine, Juju Watkins will eventually play in this league. That’s what we have to look forward to as we still have such a full plate in front of us. So I plan to enjoy watching these games just as much as I enjoy writing about them. If I had it my way, of course, Barclays Center will be raising another banner this fall, but don’t let my eyes be bigger than my stomach there.