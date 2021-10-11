There has been much talk in recent weeks about the ongoing investigation that the NBA is carrying out on Josh Giddey, who was accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a minor.

When news of this broke, the Oklahoma City Thunder whom Giddey plays for, was said to have already known of these allegations. Many Black folks’ interest increased because there’s an inherent feeling that these allegations would derail a Black player’s career.

Some folks looked to sports analysts like Malika Andrews to malign Giddey for these allegations. This was due to Andrews’ coverage of Boston Celtics’ former head coach Ime Udoka’s cheating scandal. Many Black people disliked how critical she was of the coach’s conduct. Udoka was fired ultimately for having an affair with a Celtics’ board member’s wife. Udoka, at the time, was known to be in a long-term relationship with actress Nia Long. Andrews’ reporting of this scandal at times was seen as scathing toward Udoka. Regardless of his transgression, there was a contingent of Black people who felt that she neglected to emphasize that two people were involved in consensual interactions.

Photo: Kevork Djansezian via Getty Images

It was at that moment that I felt that Andrews assumed the role of primarily also being a voice of advocacy for women in the workplace. With the caveat of a superior, sexually being involved with a subordinate, the dynamics at play might be jarring for some. I understand why she was so impassioned in this instance. But many felt that her view, and how she conveyed it was way too skewed. So, now there’s a microscope on her, especially in her coverage of this Giddey investigation.

Thus far, Andrews has stuck to the facts of the investigation. There aren’t many available to begin with, and I think people mistake the minimal details being available, with Andrews “going easy” on Giddey. The most glaring reason people are paying such close attention to this investigation is because the NBA has allowed Giddey to continue to play. He hasn’t lost any checks throughout this process, and many feel that had he been Black, this wouldn’t be the case.

It’s my opinion that these cases are vastly different. So, inherently, coverage of these cases will be different as well. The rumored facts of Giddey’s case have the potential to absolve him. While what Andrews reported on Udoka was already known to be fact. And when details are substantiated to that degree, you do have grounds to levy an opinion on said situation.

So, I understand why coverage has been different. I think that had Giddey been Black and in the same situation, the NBA would still be taking similar measures. However, I do see it as a positive that we are as locked in as a people as we are in efforts to continue to protect our own. We need that now more than ever.