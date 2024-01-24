When Gillian Flynn’s “Gone Girl” surged to the top of the bestseller lists following a 2012 release, readers around the globe were captivated by its twisty plot and deep psychological insights. The story follows Nick and Amy Dunne – a seemingly perfect pair to the public whose marriage is crumbling behind closed doors. On their fifth wedding anniversary, Amy’s inexplicable disappearance raises eyebrows throughout their community as their secrets begin to spill. David Fincher directed a book-to-screen adaptation in 2014, with Ben Affleck and Rosamund Pike cast in the leading roles.

Despite its impressive 88% score on Rotten Tomatoes, some still prefer to read the nail-biting story of “Gone Girl” instead of watching it play out on-screen. If you fall in the latter camp and have been searching for more books like this gripping thriller, you’re in luck. We’ve compiled a list of compelling novels that will satisfy your craving for intrigue, suspense and unexpected plot twists.

‘The Girl on the Train’ by Paula Hawkins

If you’re on the hunt for stories similar to “Gone Girl,” look no further than Paula Hawkins’ “The Girl on the Train.” This psychological thriller revolves around Rachel, who witnesses a shocking event during her daily commute. With an unreliable narrator and a story full of twists, this novel will keep you guessing until the very end. The complex character dynamics and dark, suspenseful atmosphere make it a must-read.

‘Sharp Objects’ by Gillian Flynn

Gillian Flynn is anything but a one-hit wonder! To experience more of her masterful storytelling, dive into “Sharp Objects.” This chilling psychological thriller follows reporter Camille Preaker as she returns to her hometown to cover a series of brutal murders. As Camille digs deeper, she uncovers long-buried secrets and grapples with her own troubled past. If you’re seeking reading recommendations that deliver a potent mix of tension and psychological depth, this book will surely satisfy your cravings. In 2018, it was adapted into a miniseries starring Amy Adams and Patricia Clarkson.

‘Before I Go to Sleep’ by SJ Watson

S.J. Watson’s debut novel, “Before I Go to Sleep,” is another excellent choice for those looking for books like “Gone Girl.” The story centers around Christine, who suffers from amnesia, resetting her memories every time she falls asleep. As she pieces together her fragmented past with the help of her journal, disturbing truths come to light. This gripping tale unfolds with surprising twists that will leave you questioning the nature of memory and identity.

‘Big Little Lies’ by Liane Moriarty

“Big Little Lies” by Liane Moriarty is a must-read for anyone fascinated by the intricate interplay of secrets and betrayal. Set in a seemingly idyllic community, the novel follows the lives of three women whose paths collide over a suspicious death. Moriarty’s masterful storytelling weaves together elements of humor, drama and suspense, creating a book that’s as thought-provoking as it is entertaining. In 2017, Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Meryl Streep, Shailene Woodley and Zoë Kravitz teamed up to bring Big Little Lies to TV screens.

‘The Wife Between Us’ by Greer Hendricks and Sarah Pekkanen

The collaborative effort of Greer Hendricks and Sarah Pekkanen in “The Wife Between Us” promises another enthralling addition to your book collection. At first glance, it seems like a familiar tale of jealousy and betrayal. However, beneath the surface lies a story packed with unexpected twists and layered complexities. With its knack for misdirection and engaging narrative, it’s a must-read for anyone who loves “Gone Girl.”

‘The Silent Patient’ by Alex Michaelides

Alex Michaelides’ “The Silent Patient” offers an engrossing tale that will resonate with fans of Flynn’s 2012 release. This psychological thriller tells the story of Alicia Berenson, a successful artist who inexplicably shoots her husband and then stops speaking. As her therapist, Theo Faber, tries to unravel the mystery behind her silence, the novel delivers heart-pounding suspense and jaw-dropping revelations.

‘Behind Closed Doors’ by B.A. Paris

B.A. Paris’ “Behind Closed Doors” is yet another book that delves into the façade of a seemingly unshakeable marriage. Grace and Jack Angel appear to be the epitome of perfection, but beneath the surface lies a harrowing reality. This chilling psychological thriller explores themes of manipulation and control, keeping readers riveted with its shocking twists and irresistible tension.

‘The Couple Next Door’ by Shari Lapena

Shari Lapena’s “The Couple Next Door” will keep you hooked from the first page. When a couple’s baby goes missing after a dinner party, secrets begin to unravel, revealing the complexities of their relationships and hidden motives. With its fast-paced storytelling and surprising plot developments, this novel echoes the same captivating suspense as “Gone Girl.”

‘The Girl with a Clock for a Heart’ by Peter Swanson

Peter Swanson’s suspenseful novel, “The Girl with a Clock for a Heart” explores the dark and sometimes deadly lengths one will go for love. When George Foss encounters his long-lost flame, who draws him into a world of deception and danger, readers are treated to a rollercoaster of plot twists and emotional turmoil.