Trump highlights his Black celebrity friends

Several of the president’s most notable Black supporters were invited to the event, continuing their controversial backing of Trump. The official White House page on X, formerly Twitter, featured photos of rapper Kodak Black in the White House and the caption “Kodak in the People’s House.”

Kodak in the People’s House 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/oZNktx5Zqx — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 20, 2025

Other invited guests included rappers Boosie and Rod Wave and ESPN personality Sage Steele. Boosie attended the event and posted photos from it.

Legendary golfer Tiger Woods, a longtime friend of Trump, also attended the event as a surprise guest.