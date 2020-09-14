President Donald Trump marked Black History Month with an event Thursday at the White House that featured several of the Republican’s famous Black supporters. The celebration stands in sharp contrast to Trump’s attacks against diversity programs and discussions of race.
Trump highlights his Black celebrity friends
Several of the president’s most notable Black supporters were invited to the event, continuing their controversial backing of Trump. The official White House page on X, formerly Twitter, featured photos of rapper Kodak Black in the White House and the caption “Kodak in the People’s House.”
Other invited guests included rappers Boosie and Rod Wave and ESPN personality Sage Steele. Boosie attended the event and posted photos from it.
Legendary golfer Tiger Woods, a longtime friend of Trump, also attended the event as a surprise guest.
Trump doesn’t put full political agenda on display
Several prominent Black Republican politicians were invited, such as South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott and football star Herschel Walker, who Trump nominated as ambassador to the Bahamas. Trump also announced during the ceremony that Alice Johnson, freed from prison by Trump during his first term, would be brought into his administration to work on clemency issues. Trump didn’t mention his pervasive anti-diversity initiatives at the White House event but swiped at the 1619 Project, which came under fire during the first Trump administration.
“The last administration tried to reduce all of American history to a single year, 1619. But under our administration, we honor the indispensable role black Americans have always placed in the immortal cause of another day, 1776,” The Associated Press reported Trump said. “We like 1776.”
BHM celebration contrasts with Trump’s policies
Trump celebrating Black History Month comes as his administration has displayed a hostility toward diversity. During his first weeks in office, Trump essentially eliminated DEI programs and offices from the federal government and heavily pushed private institutions to roll back their initiatives. On Feb. 14, an official within the Department of Education issued an opinion targeting nearly all race-acknowledging educational activities, ranging from admissions to scholarships to campus life and graduation ceremonies. Trump’s moves have called into question whether teaching Black history or celebrating Black History Month violates the law as interpreted by the administration, with agencies like the Department of Defense canceling some of its Black History Month observances.
Trump’s policies have already seen significant pushback. For example, a ban on material about the Tuskegee Airmen was reversed after public outcry. Still, Trump seems to be trying to paint his administration as a place where Black supporters are welcomed even as his policies shrink or eliminate those types of welcoming and inclusive environments across the country.