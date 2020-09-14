Trump administration opposes DEI, other diversity initiatives

The back and forth concerning the videos of the Tuskegee Airmen and the WASPs come amid a barrage of hostile actions from the Trump administration against DEI and other diversity-promoting policies. In his first days in office, Trump issued executive orders to eliminate all DEI programs in the federal government and remove all personnel involved in these activities. He also rescinded previous orders that upheld affirmative action for federal contractors and strengthened enforcement of anti-discrimination policies. On Saturday, the Senate confirmed conservative Pete Hegseth as the next secretary of defense; Hegseth had previously pledged to purge the military of generals “involved in any of the DEI woke s**t.”

With such hostility from the new administration, moves such as removing the Tuskegee Airmen video will likely become more frequent. The reversal of that decision represents a win for those who want Black and American history and American history taught faithfully and preserved. Still, a victory in this particular battle is expected to be followed by a continuing fight against the Trump administration’s hostility toward acknowledging and promoting diversity.