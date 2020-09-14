Department of Education official accuses schools of discriminating against white, Asian students

Alarms were raised when Acting Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights for the U.S. Department of Education Craig Trainor issued a letter on February 14 to “clarify and reaffirm the nondiscrimination obligations of schools and other entities that receive federal financial assistance from the United States Department of Education,” claiming discrimination against students, “including white and Asian students,” based on race.

“For example, colleges, universities, and K-12 schools have routinely used race as a factor in admissions, financial aid, hiring, training, and other institutional programming. In a shameful echo of a darker period in this country’s history, many American schools and universities even encourage segregation by race at graduation ceremonies and in dormitories and other facilities,” Trainer wrote.

He also claimed, “Educational institutions have toxically indoctrinated students with the false premise that the United States is built upon ‘systemic and structural racism’ and advanced discriminatory policies and practices.”