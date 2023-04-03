“We are upcoming artists, but we have some type of something to our name, so it can be a little bit easier — but also, if we don’t make it, it’s like crash and burn,” Smith previously told Blavity about her experience growing up in the public eye. “It’s a lot of pressure because we have their fans on us. A lot of the people that follow me are also mom’s fans.”

“I think we’re blessed in the sense that we do get platforms, and we get all the resources from our parents, but it is a lot more pressure to make it because we don’t really have another option,” she added. “We gotta do it, and we gotta do it right. And people will always have an opinion about what we are doing.”