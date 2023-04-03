Sy’Rai Smith is carving her lane in the entertainment industry. The 21-year-old daughter of Brandy launched I Shouldn’t Have Said That, her own podcast series.
The series promises a dive into the relatable and cringeworthy moments we all experience, expert advice and a humorous take on navigating adulthood. The show premiered on Dec. 14 and has already featured several celebrity guests.
Amber Riley joined Smith for the first episode, while Blueface appeared in the most recent release.
Smith also released a holiday-themed episode in which she celebrated Christmas with her mother, Brandy, her uncle Ray J, and other family members.
The podcast series is one of Smith’s latest ventures in the entertainment space. The 21-year-old released the self-empowering single “On My Own” in May with an accompanying music video. It came shortly after an appearance on MTV’s unscripted series Family Legacy, in which she looked back at some of her mother’s career highlights.
“We are upcoming artists, but we have some type of something to our name, so it can be a little bit easier — but also, if we don’t make it, it’s like crash and burn,” Smith previously told Blavity about her experience growing up in the public eye. “It’s a lot of pressure because we have their fans on us. A lot of the people that follow me are also mom’s fans.”
“I think we’re blessed in the sense that we do get platforms, and we get all the resources from our parents, but it is a lot more pressure to make it because we don’t really have another option,” she added. “We gotta do it, and we gotta do it right. And people will always have an opinion about what we are doing.”