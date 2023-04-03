“I got real on top of my routines to get back to where I was. I had to do breathing exercises and stuff. It was a total reset. I have to stay on top of my heart medications, and … I got my heart pillow,” Bronny told Men’s Health.

My days aren’t normal anymore,” he continued. “I still feel like I’m getting back, I’m getting back to where I was.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Men’s Health (@menshealthmag)

Blavity reported that the incident happened in July 2023 during a Trojans workout at the University of Southern California. At the time, Bronny was in his first year of college and considered one of the nation’s top prospects for the NBA draft. His heart issues resulted in a short season with the team, but three physicians later cleared him to take part in the pre-draft combine in May. The following month, he was selected by the Lakers as the 55th pick in the second round of the draft.