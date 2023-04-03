In a new cover interview with Men’s Health magazine, Bronny James, the son and teammate of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, candidly discussed his career and how he manages his day-to-day life more than a year after going into cardiac arrest during a workout last year.
“I got real on top of my routines to get back to where I was. I had to do breathing exercises and stuff. It was a total reset. I have to stay on top of my heart medications, and … I got my heart pillow,” Bronny told Men’s Health.
My days aren’t normal anymore,” he continued. “I still feel like I’m getting back, I’m getting back to where I was.”
View this post on Instagram
Blavity reported that the incident happened in July 2023 during a Trojans workout at the University of Southern California. At the time, Bronny was in his first year of college and considered one of the nation’s top prospects for the NBA draft. His heart issues resulted in a short season with the team, but three physicians later cleared him to take part in the pre-draft combine in May. The following month, he was selected by the Lakers as the 55th pick in the second round of the draft.
Several months later, he and Lebron made league history as the first father-son duo to play on the same team. They made their first public appearance as teammates on Sept. 30 for media day, just a few days before the Lakers’ first game of the season against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Oct. 4.
Despite everything that the NBA rookie has been through, he said in his interview with Men’s Health that everything happens for a reason.
“Everything I’ve been through over the years has prepared me for this,” he told the outlet. “I really think it just ties back to me experiencing so much negativity and pushing through all of that. I feel like it built me to where any situation that is trying to hold me back or I’m not fighting through at the time, I can sustain my comfortability and belief in myself to keep going. I mean, there might be a couple times that I look at something and it makes me mad, and I go out and play better, but most of the time, it’s in through one, out the other.”