Despite many basketball fans’ opinions, NBA All-Star LeBron James and his son, Bronny James, are teammates following the Los Angeles Lakers’ draft of the 19-year-old in June.

James was asked about their work relationship in the latest episode of Uninterrupted’s The Shop.

“Have you thought through — not relationship because you’ll always be his dad, and he’ll always be your son — but what’s your working relationship? Is he going to call you ‘Dad’ at practice, in the locker room?”

Is @KingJames cool with Bronny calling him “Dad” on the court? 👀🏀#TheShop Live From Paris premieres this Thursday, 8/29 on our YouTube channel!



Presented by @Nike. pic.twitter.com/96Yh3TRYmn — The Shop (@TheShopUN) August 27, 2024

In a teaser for the upcoming episode, the 39-year-old shared that his eldest son must acquire a working mindset when around him.

“No, we already laid that down. He cannot call me ‘Dad’ in the workplace,” James said. “Once we leave out of the private facility and the gates close, I can be ‘Dad’ again.”

Sportsnet reported that Bronny and LeBron will attend their first training camp together soon. Many fans wonder how it will work on the court. According to James, they have it all figured out.

As a result, James said Bronny would use other names to address him.

“At home, I can be ‘Dad,'” he said. “No, he got to call me, like, ‘2-3’ or ‘Bron.’ Or, you know, ‘GOAT’ if he want to. It’s up to him.”

While it will probably take some time to get used to, James said his son referring to him as ‘Dad’ would sound unprofessional.

“We cannot be running down the court and he’d be like, ‘Dad, I’m open. Dad, come on,'” James said. “No, you cannot do that.”

As reported by ESPN, the Lakers selected Bronny at No. 55 overall in the 2024 NBA Draft. His father, LeBron, is entering his seventh season with the team. Per Sportsnet, in four games during the 2024 NBA Summer League, Bronny averaged 8.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, and one assist.