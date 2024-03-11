After four years of legal proceedings, fast food giant McDonald’s has finally reached a settlement with American businessman and financier Byron Allen. Those who have been following the case from the beginning will recall that Allen, in his role as founder and CEO of Allen Media Group, sued the restaurant chain for $10 billion back in 2021. Allen alleged that the company refused to advertise with Black-owned media brands, in a pattern that displayed blatant and intentional discrimination. Exact details of the settlement have not been made available to the public, though it seems that the two parties agreed to settle out of court. As a result, McDonald’s has denied any wrongdoing, and has agreed to purchase ad slots “at market value” from Allen’s companies “in a manner that aligns with its advertising strategy and commercial objectives,” per Reuters.

To fully understand the scope of this suit, we’ll first have to unpack Byron Allen’s life and history. Be sure to read ahead to learn how the comedian and television personality eventually became one of the most prominent voices in TV and film production. We’ll dive into the details of the McDonald’s lawsuit, as well as Allen’s career and business dealings.

How did Byron Allen get so rich?

Long before Byron Allen was cutting multi-billion-dollar deals, he was born to a humble family in Detroit, Michigan. When Allen was quite young, his parents divorced, prompting him to move with his mother to Los Angeles, California. There, he would begin taking an interest in the entertainment industry, largely thanks to his mother’s work as a publicist for NBC. Specifically, Byron became fascinated with stand-up comedy and even developed his first stage set at 14. Shortly after he began performing, Byron Allen was discovered by established comedians and invited to write and perform at progressively more sought-after venues. Eventually, the budding comedian would make his television debut on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson, serving as the youngest comedian to ever rock the stage.

Byron Allen continued expanding his foothold in the media industry as the years drew on. He took on hosting duties with several comedy programs, toured the country as an opening act for musicians including Dolly Parton and Lionel Richie, and eventually established his own entertainment company, responsible for producing a wide array of television shows and feature films. Through this company, Allen became one of the most highly favored executives in media and pioneered revenue-sharing deals, which allowed him to produce content for a wide array of popular distributors. By the mid-2010s, the company had acquired major equity stakes in The Weather Channel, Fox Sports and more, with billions of dollars in net worth.

What led the 64-year-old to sue McDonald’s?

As stated, Byron Allen initially filed his suit against McDonald’s in 2021. He took umbrage with the fact that the corporation had been improperly budgeting for ad partnerships with Black-owned media enterprises. Per Allen’s filing, he alleged that McDonald’s was buying fewer ad slots from Black-owned companies, and doing so with a paltry fund, which he described as “the African American tier.” He argued that this deliberate ad budgeting was damaging to Black audiences and Black media owners alike, since the greater funds were being relegated to major networks outside of the typical Black entertainment sphere.

As part of their out-of-court settlement, Byron Allen’s company has agreed to work closely with McDonald’s to rectify any previous advertising discrepancies. According to a report in Variety, reps from the restaurant stated, “We are pleased that Mr. Allen has come to appreciate McDonald’s unwavering commitment to inclusion, and has agreed to refocus his energies on a mutually beneficial commercial arrangement consistent with other McDonald’s supplier relationships.” Likewise, Allen commented on the suit, explaining, “We are pleased to find a resolution that maintains our business relationship. During this litigation, many of our preconceptions have been clarified, and we acknowledge McDonald’s commitment to investing in Black-owned media properties and increasing access to opportunity. Our differences are behind us, and we look forward to working together.”

How much is Byron Allen worth in 2025?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Byron Allen’s total savings and investments are worth roughly $1 billion in personal funds today. His business enterprise, Allen Media Group, is also worth billions, though they have taken on substantial debt in recent years as industry trends have shifted. Recently, AMG has been in the news because Allen and his partners have been looking to offload a number of local television stations through an investment banking firm.

As reported by AfroTech, the mogul himself has explained, “We have received numerous inquiries and written offers for most of our television stations and now is the time to explore getting a return on this phenomenal investment. We are going to use this opportunity to take a serious look at the offers, and the sale proceeds will be used to significantly reduce our debt.”

What does the father of one do now?

These days, Byron Allen has fully shifted to a behind-the-scenes role, primarily serving as an executive for his media empire. His last on-screen credits from IMDb include a 2013 episode of The First Family and a 2024 episode of Bel-Air, in which he cameos as a fictionalized version of himself. Still, Allen has racked up dozens of producer and writer credits over the years, heading the team behind a number of reality courtroom shows and other daytime projects.

He currently has two upcoming ventures in the pipeline, with 47 Meters Down: The Wreck and an untitled James Baldwin biopic. Even as the mogul seeks to sell off many of his television assets, it seems clear that he has lofty ambitions for the future of his media corporation.

Frequently Asked Questions

How old was Byron Allen when he was on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson?

Byron Allen managed to score a spot on the coveted Studio One stage when he was just 18 years old. This made him the youngest comedian in the history of the show, and one of Carson’s most memorable guests. Many fans consider Allen’s landmark debut on the evening comedy program to be the driving force behind his early career success.

What show did Byron Allen host?

Since making his television debut in the 1970s, Byron Allen has gone on to host a number of popular TV shows. Most obviously, he served as the host of The Byron Allen Show in 1989. Since then, he has also appeared as a host on Comics Unleashed and Funny You Should Ask.

Where does Byron Allen live?

Though Byron Allen is a billionaire who is always on the move, his main residence is in Los Angeles, California. He has a number of multi-million dollar homes all over the country, including those in Maui and New York City. In 2024, the Wall Street Journal reported that Allen had sold his mansion in Aspen, Colorado for more than double the initial purchase cost. Clearly, Allen has the capital to purchase homes all over the country and the business acumen to improve upon his investments with time.